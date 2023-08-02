Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red

Unichem Large Trade | Shares Change Hands Via Block Deal
Stock Market Today | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Navin Fluorine with a target of Rs 4,951 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Escorts Kubota with a target of Rs 2,002 per share.
Stocks To Watch | Eicher Motor, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp And More To Be In Focus
Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Post US market close, Fitch downgrades US sovereign rating by one notch.
- US sovereign rating moves to AA+ from AAA.
- Fitch is one of three big rating agencies.
- Fitch cites US fiscal deterioration and government debt burden as reasons.
- Last downgrade to US sovereign rating was by S&P.
- Market reaction (FX, rates, equities) has been mild so far.
- US Treasury Sec Yellen offered a vociferous rebuttal to the decision.
- Overnight US market session: US 10y yield tops four percent, Dollar Index > 102.
- Equities close: S&P-500 down 0.27 percent, Nasdaq down 0.43 percent.
- Nifty closed just below 19,790, touch point on falling trendline.
- Nifty has support at 20-day moving average at 19,616.
- Bank Nifty is sitting above the support of 20-day moving average at 45,408.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
Stronger Dollar & Elevated crude prices hurting
-Brent Crude
-Dollar Index
In Cash Markets
FIIs net sold for 4th straight session, 1st time since 25-Apr-23
FII in Index Futures
Longs 51%
Shorts 49%
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19800 call +49 lkh shares 37
Open Interest
19800 Put 39 lakh shares
19800 Call 1.36 cr shares
Nifty PCR at 19800 strike at 0.29 x
20 DMA Resistance
Nifty 19,616 19,850
Nifty Bank 45,408 46,000
Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
NIFTY’S LEADERSHIP CRISIS
Stock Off highs
HUL 8%
ITC 7%
HDFC Bank 5.5%
TCS 3.5%
SBI 3%
ICICI Bank 1.5%
Reliance 5%*
*Adjusted for JFS
MARKET: IN FINE SHAPE
- Midcap and Small Cap indices hit record highs yesterday
- Advance/decline has been consistently very strong
MARKET: CUES FOR TODAY
- Very strong sales data by Ashok Leyland
- Ashok Ley’s nos prove the strength in CV cycle
- CV cycle is strong means economy is strong
- Dollar Index above 102, Brent crude almost $86
- Only risk for Indian market is resurgence of commodity prices
- If commodity surge continues, inflation might make a comeback
- Market’s base case was rates have peaked and may come down
TRADE SETUP
NIFTY High Low
July 27 19867 19603
July 28 19696 19563
July 31 19772 19597
Aug 1 19795 19704
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red/green following a lower/higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.88 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.11 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.06 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.38 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Ended First Trading Session Of August Lower
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.27 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.43 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty Failed To Hold Opening Gains, Ended Tuesday's Session Flat
Losses in oil and financial shares dragged the indices lower, while, on the other hand, gains in IT shares limited the downside.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!