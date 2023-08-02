Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 8:08:19 AM IST (Updated)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 42.5 points or 0.2 percent lower at 19,759.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Tuesday.

Unichem Large Trade | Shares Change Hands Via Block Deal 

Aug 2, 2023 9:04 AM

Stock Market Today | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Navin Fluorine with a target of Rs 4,951 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Escorts Kubota with a target of Rs 2,002 per share.

Aug 2, 2023 8:51 AM

Stocks To Watch | Tata Chem To Be In Focus 

Aug 2, 2023 8:44 AM

Stocks To Watch | Eicher Motor, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp And More To Be In Focus

Aug 2, 2023 8:42 AM

Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook 

Global caution
- Asia begins on a ‘risk-off’ mode.
- US 10 year tops four perceent despite Fitch downgrade.
- Uninspiring manufacturing data from China, Europe, US.
- July Caixin mfg PMI  falls to 49.2 vs 50.5 in June.
- July HCOB Eurozone PMI falls to 42.7, lowest since May 2020.
- US July ISM mfg PMI at 46.4 vs est of 46.9.
 
What next for India bulls?
- FIIs net sell Rs 92.85 crore in cash market on Tuesday.
- DII net buy Rs 1,035.69 crore. 
- Profits of 33 Nifty companies having declared results have risen 43 percent vs estimates of  +41%: MOSL
- MOSL on Nifty Earnings
Out of 33 companies reporting so far:
Beat: 12
In line: 12
Below: 9
Levels in Focus: Yesterday’s low of 19704; 20 DMA at 19616
 
Earnings Today: Titan, Ambuja, HPCL, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas
 
Aug 2, 2023 8:39 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market 

- Post US market close, Fitch downgrades US sovereign rating by one notch.
- US sovereign rating moves to AA+ from AAA.
- Fitch is one of three big rating agencies.
- Fitch cites US fiscal deterioration and government debt burden as reasons.
- Last downgrade to US sovereign rating was by S&P.
- Market reaction (FX, rates, equities) has been mild so far.
- US Treasury Sec Yellen offered a vociferous rebuttal to the decision.
- Overnight US market session: US 10y yield tops four percent, Dollar Index > 102.
- Equities close: S&P-500 down 0.27 percent, Nasdaq down 0.43 percent. 
- Nifty closed just below 19,790, touch point on falling trendline.
- Nifty has support at 20-day moving average at 19,616.
- Bank Nifty is sitting above the support of 20-day moving average at 45,408.

Aug 2, 2023 8:32 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook

Stronger Dollar & Elevated crude prices hurting 
-Brent Crude 
-Dollar Index 
 
In Cash Markets 
FIIs net sold for 4th straight session, 1st time since 25-Apr-23 
 
FII in Index Futures 
Longs                    51% 
Shorts                   49% 
 
Nifty Options Data 
Strike                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
19800 call                             +49 lkh shares                           37 
 
                                Open Interest  
19800 Put             39 lakh shares 
19800 Call             1.36 cr shares 
 
Nifty PCR at 19800 strike at 0.29 x 
 
                                      20 DMA                                 Resistance 
Nifty                                19,616                                     19,850 
Nifty Bank                       45,408                                     46,000 

Aug 2, 2023 8:29 AM

Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's View On Market

NIFTY’S LEADERSHIP CRISIS
Stock                                   Off highs
HUL                                           8%
ITC                                            7%
HDFC Bank                             5.5%
TCS                                         3.5%
SBI                                            3%
ICICI Bank                               1.5%
Reliance                                    5%*
*Adjusted for JFS
 
MARKET: IN FINE SHAPE
- Midcap and Small Cap indices hit record highs yesterday
- Advance/decline has been consistently very strong
 
MARKET: CUES FOR TODAY
- Very strong sales data by Ashok Leyland
- Ashok Ley’s nos prove the strength in CV cycle
- CV cycle is strong means economy is strong
- Dollar Index above 102, Brent crude almost $86
- Only risk for Indian market is resurgence of commodity prices
- If commodity surge continues, inflation might make a comeback
- Market’s base case was rates have peaked and may come down
 
TRADE SETUP
NIFTY                      High                        Low
July 27                    19867                     19603
July 28                    19696                     19563
July 31                    19772                     19597
Aug 1                      19795                     19704 

Aug 2, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Inches Higher, Gold Below $1,950/oz

Aug 2, 2023 8:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red/green following a lower/higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.88 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.11 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.06 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.38 percent

Aug 2, 2023 8:08 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Ended First Trading Session Of August Lower  

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.27 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.43 percent

Aug 2, 2023 7:59 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty Failed To Hold Opening Gains, Ended Tuesday's Session Flat

Losses in oil and financial shares dragged the indices lower, while, on the other hand, gains in IT shares limited the downside. 

Aug 2, 2023 7:41 AM

Aug 2, 2023 7:33 AM