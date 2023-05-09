Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 8:17 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Live Update: Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open lower tracking global cues. The markets ended at a five-month closing high on Monday. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 27.5 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,322.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with broader market names like Lupin, SRF, Apollo Tyres, Raymond, Godrej Agrovet due to post its earnings later in the day. 

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices largely unchanged ahead of inflation

The three main US indices ended nearly flat on Monday.
--S&P 500: up marginally
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.2 percent

May 9, 2023 8:27 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after Wall Street ends largely unchanged
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a muted close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

May 9, 2023 8:14 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50 charts showing divergence but trend remains positive

Monday's surge meant that the Nifty 50 has turned positive for the year once again. It needs to remain above 18,197 to stay positive on a year-to-date basis. A slew of broader market names like Lupin, SRF, Apollo Tyres, Raymond, Godrej Agrovet, among others will be reporting their quarterly results today. (Trade Setup for May 9)

May 9, 2023 8:08 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended at 5-month closing high on Monday

The Sensex rose 710 points to 61,764 and Nifty 50 rose 195 points to 18,264. The Nifty Bank index surged 623 points or 1.5 percent to 43,284. (Read more on May 8 session)

May 9, 2023 7:54 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 9, 2023 7:45 AM