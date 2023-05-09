Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the red

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices largely unchanged ahead of inflation
The three main US indices ended nearly flat on Monday.
--S&P 500: up marginally
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after Wall Street ends largely unchanged
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a muted close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down
Share Market News | Nifty 50 charts showing divergence but trend remains positive
Monday's surge meant that the Nifty 50 has turned positive for the year once again. It needs to remain above 18,197 to stay positive on a year-to-date basis. A slew of broader market names like Lupin, SRF, Apollo Tyres, Raymond, Godrej Agrovet, among others will be reporting their quarterly results today. (Trade Setup for May 9)
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended at 5-month closing high on Monday
The Sensex rose 710 points to 61,764 and Nifty 50 rose 195 points to 18,264. The Nifty Bank index surged 623 points or 1.5 percent to 43,284. (Read more on May 8 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!