Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex flat amid volatility, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank top draggers

Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex flat amid volatility, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank top draggers
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 10:26 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading flat at this hour. Earlier in the session the headline indices opened higher, inches away from its all-time high. Losses in oil, gas and financials are dragging the headline indices lower, while construction shares are trading in the green. Goldman Sachs became the latest to slash China's GDP forecast.

Live Updates

BHEL Share Price Update | Shares Near 52-Week High

- Shares up 2.4 percent. 

- BHEL is out of the F&O ban list from today's session

Jun 19, 2023 10:13 AM

Stock Market Update | PV Segment Doing Better In Terms Of Order: Aniket Mhatre of HDFC Securities

Jun 19, 2023 9:57 AM

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price | Shares Hit 52-Week High

- Shares up two percent, hit 52-week high of Rs 137.6 apiece.  

- US-based private equity major Warburg Pincus owned Highdell Investment divested a 6.2 percent stake in the company for Rs 725 crore through an open market transaction.

Jun 19, 2023 9:51 AM

Business News | Titan's saree brand expects a 2.5 times growth in revenue this year

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Ambuj Narayan, the CEO of Taneira, said that Taneira plans to surpass the milestone of 80 stores by the end of the current fiscal year.

Jun 19, 2023 9:48 AM

HAL Share Price | Shares Hit 52-Week High

- Shares trading 1.8 percent higher at this hour, hit 52-week high of Rs 3,950 earlier in the session.   

- Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines.

- Deal will be signed between General Electric and HAL and will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value

- CNBC-TV18 has learned that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jun 19, 2023 9:33 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Top Gainers

Jun 19, 2023 9:23 AM

Shriram Finance Share Price | Shares Up 4% After Block Deal

Jun 19, 2023 9:19 AM

Market Open | Nifty 50 Just Shy Of All-Time High

Jun 19, 2023 9:16 AM

Stocks To Watch | Grasim To Be In Focus Today

Jun 19, 2023 9:15 AM

Stock Market News | Will the Nifty 50 scale its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport?

Is Nifty all set to reach its all-time high this week or will global markets play spoilsport? We find out. These are the top five things you need to know as we begin trade this week.

Jun 19, 2023 9:15 AM

Rupee Check | INR Flat Vs USD

Jun 19, 2023 9:10 AM

Global Market Cue | Oil Prices Come Off Earlier Gains As Banks Cut China Growth Forecasts

Global oil prices fell on Monday, backing off last week's gains as questions over China's economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts and the seventh straight drop in the number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States.

Jun 19, 2023 9:08 AM

Business News | AstraZeneca Planning China Business Spin Off

Drugmaker AstraZeneca is drafting a plan to spin off its China business, and listing a separate unit in Hong Kong is being viewed as an option, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Jun 19, 2023 9:04 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market 

NEW HIGHS SOON

- Good chance of Nifty hitting new highs today

- US market closed today, global cues mixed

- Broad markets very strong, Adv/dec positive

- Midcap Index hit new high all 5 days of last week

- Reliance up 4.4 percent this month, showing leadership signs

- Number of stocks at new highs: 207

- Top normally happens when new highs hits 500

NIFTY OUTLOOK

- First support zone: 18,710-18,760

- Bigger support zone: 18,550-18,600

- First resistance zone: 18,800-18,888

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

- First support zone: 43,750-43,800

- Bigger support zone: 43,500-43,600

- First resistance zone: 44,000-44,200

- Bigger resistance zone: 44,300-44,500

Jun 19, 2023 9:03 AM

Stock Market News | Monday's Top Brokerage Calls

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' raing on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 195 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 115 per share.

Jun 19, 2023 9:02 AM