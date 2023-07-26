Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

L&T Share Price Update | Shares Hit 52-Week High, Top Nifty 50 Gainer
Shares jump four percent, to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,670 apiece.
Larsen & Toubro is the top Nifty 50 gainer at this hour.
The shares have gained 7.2 percent in the past five days.
Dollar Vs INR | Indian Rupee Opens At 81.89 Versus USD
The Indian currency settled at 81.87 vs the greenback on Tuesday.
Market News | Have Filed A Case With The Police, Persons Involved Have Been Arrested: Can Fin Homes' Suresh Srinivasan Iyer To CNBC-TV18
Stock Market Today | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls
CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 780 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 2,702 per share.
Stock Market | Chemical And Agrochem Firms Report Weak Earnings In First Quarter
From demand disruptions to dumping from China and inventory unwinding, chemicals, and agrochemical companies, so far in the first quarter of FY24 have flagged off concerns in the industry. Read more
Stock Market News | Tata Consumer To Report First Quarter Numbers
United Breweries Large Trade | Shares Change Hands Via Block Deal
46.3 lakh shares equivalent to one percent equity of the company worth Rs 67 crore change hands via block in pre-open.
Stocks To Watch | Tata Motors, Cyient, L&T, Can Fin Homes And More
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty hit the important level of 19,620 yesterday and then bounced.
- US market continued relentless move higher, Nasdaq up 0.61 percent.
- Market unfazed even as Fed likely to hike by 25 bps tonight.
- Dollar Index at 101.34 and oil up 0.7 percent.
- Bounce from 19,620 begs the question if the sideways move is complete?
- On further downsides, 20-day moving average for Nifty stands at 19,472.
- Bank Nifty only retraced 38 percent of the recent upmove at 45,674 and then bounced.
- On further downsides, 61.8 percent retracement stands at 45,244.
- If Bank Nifty is to head higher it must cross recent high of 46,370.
Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook
Wednesday Trade: Fed & Earnings to set the tone
- Fed, ECB, BoJ meetings to be in focus over next 36 hours.
- Fed Watch: 98 percent probability of 25 bps hike.
- Nifty has slightly underperformed dow in last five days.
- Key Q: Will traders position for a positive Fed outcome today?
- FII net buy Rs 1,088.7 crore in cash.
- DII net sell Rs 333.7 crore in cash.
- Earnings continue to be a mixed bag.
- Tata Motors – strong beat on JLR; DVR cancellation to be in focus.
- L&T- Margins miss expectations but buyback may support stock
- Ceat – robust margins improvement
- SBI Life – VNB growth misses the mark
Today’s Results
Axis Bank
Bajaj Finance
Tata Consumer
Tech Mahindra
BPCL
Colgate
Cipla
DRL
Shree Cement
IMF lilfts India’s growth forecast by 20 bps
FY24 GDP Growth Forecast revised to 6.1%,
Est 6.3% GDP growth In FY25
FY24 GDP Est Hiked On Strong Domestic Invst
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
Cues today
- Markets hope for no negative surprise form Fed.
- Dollar index and crude at upper end.
- Can Nasdaq outperformance give IT a boost today?
Nifty making lower lows!
Nifty Lows
20-Jul-23 19,758
21-Jul-23 19,700
24-Jul-23 19,658
25-Jul-23 19,616
FII On Index Futures
Change in OI Positioning
Longs -4882 66%
Shorts +6097 34%
FII net Long Positons (in contracts)
Currently 80k
20th July 2023 1.04 lkh
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19700 Call +19.4 lk shares 65
Nifty PCR at 19700 strike at 0.66x
Near term Support
Nifty 19600
Nifty Bank 45600
Nifty levels to track
Resistance 19780
20 DMA 19,472
Market News | Colgate-Palmolive To Report First-Quarter Earnings Today
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.3 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.1 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent