Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 26, 2023 9:21 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading marginally higher at 19,863 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped losing streak on Tuesday.

Sensex | Index Gains Over 250 Points

Sensex is trading 271 points or 0.4 percent higher at 66,626.7. 

The index touched an intraday high of 66,630.8. 

23 index stocks are trading with gains, while seven stocks decline. 

L&T, Tata Motors, PowerGrid are the top index gainers. 

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank are the top losers. 

Jul 26, 2023 9:27 AM

L&T Share Price Update | Shares Hit 52-Week High, Top Nifty 50 Gainer

Shares jump four percent, to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,670 apiece.

Larsen & Toubro is the top Nifty 50 gainer at this hour. 

The shares have gained 7.2 percent in the past five days. 

Jul 26, 2023 9:24 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open With Minor Gains 

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers
Jul 26, 2023 9:16 AM

Dollar Vs INR | Indian Rupee Opens At 81.89 Versus USD

The Indian currency settled at 81.87 vs the greenback on Tuesday. 

Jul 26, 2023 9:11 AM

Market News | Have Filed A Case With The Police, Persons Involved Have Been Arrested: Can Fin Homes' Suresh Srinivasan Iyer To CNBC-TV18

Jul 26, 2023 9:08 AM

Stock Market Today | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 780 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 2,702 per share.

Jul 26, 2023 9:05 AM

Stock Market | Chemical And Agrochem Firms Report Weak Earnings In First Quarter

From demand disruptions to dumping from China and inventory unwinding, chemicals, and agrochemical companies, so far in the first quarter of FY24 have flagged off concerns in the industry. Read more

Jul 26, 2023 9:02 AM

Stock Market News | Tata Consumer To Report First Quarter Numbers

Jul 26, 2023 9:00 AM

United Breweries Large Trade | Shares Change Hands Via Block Deal

46.3 lakh shares equivalent to one percent equity of the company worth Rs 67 crore change hands via block in pre-open.

Jul 26, 2023 8:59 AM

Stocks To Watch | Tata Motors, Cyient, L&T, Can Fin Homes And More

Jul 26, 2023 8:46 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market

- Nifty hit the important level of 19,620 yesterday and then bounced.
- US market continued relentless move higher, Nasdaq up 0.61 percent.
- Market unfazed even as Fed likely to hike by 25 bps tonight.
- Dollar Index at 101.34 and oil up 0.7 percent.
- Bounce from 19,620 begs the question if the sideways move is complete?
- On further downsides, 20-day moving average for Nifty stands at 19,472.
- Bank Nifty only retraced 38 percent of the recent upmove at 45,674 and then bounced.
- On further downsides, 61.8 percent retracement stands at 45,244.
- If Bank Nifty is to head higher it must cross recent high of 46,370.

Jul 26, 2023 8:39 AM

Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook 

Wednesday Trade: Fed & Earnings to set the tone
- Fed, ECB, BoJ meetings to be in focus over next 36 hours.
- Fed Watch: 98 percent probability of 25 bps hike.
- Nifty has slightly underperformed dow in last five days.
- Key Q: Will traders position for a positive Fed outcome today?
- FII net buy Rs 1,088.7 crore in cash.
- DII net sell Rs 333.7 crore in cash.
- Earnings continue to be a mixed bag.
- Tata Motors – strong beat on JLR; DVR cancellation to be in focus.
- L&T- Margins miss expectations but buyback may support stock
- Ceat – robust margins improvement
- SBI Life – VNB growth misses the mark
 
Today’s Results
Axis Bank
Bajaj Finance
Tata Consumer
Tech Mahindra
BPCL
Colgate
Cipla
DRL
Shree Cement
 
IMF lilfts India’s growth forecast by 20 bps
FY24 GDP Growth Forecast revised to 6.1%,
Est  6.3% GDP growth In FY25
FY24 GDP Est Hiked On Strong Domestic Invst

Jul 26, 2023 8:35 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market

Cues today
- Markets hope for no negative surprise form Fed.
- Dollar index and crude at upper end.
- Can Nasdaq outperformance give IT a boost today?
 
Nifty making lower lows!
                                                Nifty Lows
20-Jul-23                                     19,758
21-Jul-23                                     19,700
24-Jul-23                                     19,658
25-Jul-23                                     19,616
 
FII On Index Futures
                                     Change in OI                        Positioning
Longs                                  -4882                                     66%
Shorts                                 +6097                                    34%
 
FII net Long Positons (in contracts)
Currently                                80k
20th July 2023                       1.04 lkh
 
Nifty Options Data
Strike                     Change in OI                        Premium
19700 Call              +19.4 lk shares                            65 
 
Nifty PCR at 19700 strike at 0.66x
 
Near term Support
Nifty                        19600
Nifty Bank               45600
 
Nifty levels to track
Resistance                            19780
20 DMA                 19,472

Jul 26, 2023 8:33 AM

Global Market Cue | Brent Above $83/bbl, Dollar Steady 

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, Tata Motors, L&T top gainers
Jul 26, 2023 8:20 AM

Market News | Colgate-Palmolive To Report First-Quarter Earnings Today

Jul 26, 2023 8:12 AM
