Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag

Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 Fail To Hold Opening Gains, Remain In A Range
- PSU basket sees buying with Coal India rising five percent and NTPC three percent.
- Power Grid falls five percent as Q1 earnings come in below than expectations.
- Reports of ED raid drag Hero MotoCorp, stock slips up to five percent.
- IT stocks lend support to market, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL top gainers.
- Titan closes flat ahead of its quarterly earnings, profit seen rising nine percent year-on-year.
- DLF falls nearly four percent as more than one percent equity changes hands via block deals.
- Hindustan Copper extends gaining streak, rises 18 percent in two sessions.
- Exide regains losses seen post earnings, closes at 52-week high.
- Chemical names gain after positive commentary from Navin Fluorine.
- Navin Fluorine and Atul rise six percent each, SRF gains four percent and GNFC nearly three percent.
- Laurus builds on Monday’s gains, is up five percent in two days.
- Escorts Kubota reports a strong set of earnings for Q1, stock at record high
- Market breadth favours advances, advance-decline ratio at 3:2
J Kumar Infra Share Price | Shares Jump After Company Joint Venture Bags Rs 3,570 Crore Orders
Market News | Escorts Kubota Reports Q1 Earnings
- Net profit up 93 percent at Rs 283 crore vs Rs 147.4 crore year-on-year.
- Revenue up 15.5 percent at Rs 2,327.7 crore vs Rs 2,014.9 crore year-on-year.
- EBITDA up 61.8 percent at Rs 327 crore vs Rs 202 crore year-on-year.
- EBITDA margin at 14 percent vs 10 percent year-on-year.
Stock Market News | PVR-INOX Report Q1 Numbers
- Average ticket price at ₹246 vs CNBC-TV18 poll of ₹244
- Average ticket price up 2.9% at ₹246 vs ₹239 (QoQ)
- Spends per head at ₹130 vs CNBC-TV18 poll of ₹129
- Spends per head up 9.2% at ₹130 vs ₹119 (QoQ)
Market News | PVR Reports Q1 Earnings
Net loss at Rs 81.6 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 94 crore loss.
Economy News | July GST Collection Up 11%
Gross GST revenue collected in July 2023 is Rs 1,65,105 crore, up 11 percent year-on-year.
Sensex | Index Trading Marginally Lower
- Sensex is trading 38.77 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.
- The index hit an intraday high of 66,658.12 and low of 66,388.26.
- Tech Mahindra (3.21%), NTPC (2.95%) and HCLTech (1.32%) are the top index gainers.
- On the other hand, Power Grid (-5.41%), IndusInd Bank (-1.75%) and Bajaj Finserv (-1.42%) are the top losers.
Nifty 50 Live | Index Below 19,750
- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,736.1, down 17.7 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.
- The index hit an intraday high of 19,795.6 and low of 19,704.6.
- Coal India (4.58%), Tech Mahindra (3.24%) and NTPC (2.72%) are the top index gainers.
- On the other hand, Power Grid (-5.53%), Hero MotoCorp (-3.71%) and Apollo Hospitals (-2.54%) are the top losers.