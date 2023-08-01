CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 1, 2023 4:06 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 failed to hold opening gains, and ended flat on Tuesday. Losses in oil and financial shares dragged the indices lower, while, on the other hand, gains in IT shares limited the downside. 

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on August 1, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.

You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News

And on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Telegram

Download our mobile app for Android and iOS platforms

Aug 1, 2023 4:06 PM

Market At Close | Nifty 50 Losers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 3:56 PM

Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 Fail To Hold Opening Gains, Remain In A Range

- PSU basket sees buying with Coal India rising five percent and NTPC three percent. 

- Power Grid falls five percent as Q1 earnings come in below than expectations.

- Reports of ED raid drag Hero MotoCorp, stock slips up to five percent. 

- IT stocks lend support to market, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree and HCL top gainers.

- Titan closes flat ahead of its quarterly earnings, profit seen rising nine percent year-on-year. 

- DLF falls nearly four percent as more than one percent equity changes hands via block deals.

- Hindustan Copper extends gaining streak, rises 18 percent in two sessions.

- Exide regains losses seen post earnings, closes at 52-week high.

- Chemical names gain after positive commentary from Navin Fluorine.

- Navin Fluorine and Atul rise six percent each, SRF gains four percent and GNFC nearly three percent.

- Laurus builds on Monday’s gains, is up five percent in two days.

- Escorts Kubota reports a strong set of earnings for Q1, stock at record high

- Market breadth favours advances, advance-decline ratio at 3:2

Aug 1, 2023 3:43 PM

Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 End Flat 

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 3:34 PM

Lupin Gets US FDA Approval For Turqoz Used In Treatment Of Bacterial And Parasitic Infections

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 3:28 PM

J Kumar Infra Share Price | Shares Jump After Company Joint Venture Bags Rs 3,570 Crore Orders 

Aug 1, 2023 3:22 PM

Market News | Escorts Kubota Reports Q1 Earnings 

- Net profit up 93 percent at Rs 283 crore vs Rs 147.4 crore year-on-year. 
- Revenue up 15.5 percent at Rs 2,327.7 crore vs Rs 2,014.9 crore year-on-year. 
- EBITDA up 61.8 percent at Rs 327 crore vs Rs 202 crore year-on-year. 
- EBITDA margin at 14 percent vs 10 percent year-on-year. 

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 3:19 PM

Stock Market News | PVR-INOX Report Q1 Numbers

- Average ticket price at ₹246 vs CNBC-TV18 poll of ₹244
- Average ticket price up 2.9% at ₹246 vs ₹239 (QoQ)

- Spends per head at ₹130 vs CNBC-TV18 poll of ₹129
- Spends per head up 9.2% at ₹130 vs ₹119 (QoQ)

Aug 1, 2023 3:08 PM

PVR Inox Q1 Results | Here's How The Numbers Fared Sequentially

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 2:56 PM

PVR Inox Q1 Results | Here's How The Numbers Fared Vs Estimates

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 2:30 PM

Market News | PVR Reports Q1 Earnings 

Net loss at Rs 81.6 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 94 crore loss. 

Aug 1, 2023 2:27 PM

Economy News | July GST Collection Up 11%

Gross GST revenue collected in July 2023 is Rs 1,65,105 crore, up 11 percent year-on-year. 

Aug 1, 2023 2:25 PM

Tata Motors Share Price | Shares Off Highs, Up 0.3% At This Hour

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold opening gains, oil, financials drag
Aug 1, 2023 2:16 PM

Sensex | Index Trading Marginally Lower

- Sensex is trading 38.77 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. 

- The index hit an intraday high of 66,658.12 and low of 66,388.26. 

- Tech Mahindra (3.21%), NTPC (2.95%) and HCLTech (1.32%) are the top index gainers. 

- On the other hand, Power Grid (-5.41%), IndusInd Bank (-1.75%) and Bajaj Finserv (-1.42%) are the top losers. 

Aug 1, 2023 2:12 PM

Nifty 50 Live | Index Below 19,750

- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,736.1, down 17.7 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. 

- The index hit an intraday high of 19,795.6 and low of 19,704.6. 

- Coal India (4.58%), Tech Mahindra (3.24%) and NTPC (2.72%) are the top index gainers. 

- On the other hand, Power Grid (-5.53%), Hero MotoCorp (-3.71%) and Apollo Hospitals (-2.54%) are the top losers. 

Aug 1, 2023 2:04 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X