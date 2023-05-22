Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the green

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
NEW WEEK: NEW HOPE
Last week’s big event was defence of 20 DEMA
First test of 20 DEMA is always defended
Second test of 20 DEMA is more crucial
Alert: Current 20 DEMA stands at 18,079
For all positional trades: Stop loss at 18,050
This week will be all about debt ceiling in US
This week also marks monthly expiry of F&O
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support zone for Nifty: 18,125-18,150
All important support zone: 18,050-18,100
First resistance zone: 18,275-18,325
Biggest resistance level: 18,450
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support zone for Bank Nifty: 43,700-43,800
All-important support zone: 43,450-43,500
First resistance zone for Bank Nifty: 44,000-44,150
Biggest resistance zone: 44,150-44,250
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 snapped 3-day lossing streak on Friday
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports, Adani Entertainment, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra. While the top losers were Divis Laboratories, which extended it's downward trend, Britannia and NTPC. (Read more on May 19 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!