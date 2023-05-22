English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the green

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, Asian indices in the green
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  May 22, 2023 8:01 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 29 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,209 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with AB Fashion and Retail, BPCL and Indiabulls Housing Finance, among others due to post its earnings later in the day. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Friday.

Live Updates

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market 

NEW WEEK: NEW HOPE

Last week’s big event was defence of 20 DEMA

First test of 20 DEMA is always defended

Second test of 20 DEMA is more crucial

Alert: Current 20 DEMA stands at 18,079

For all positional trades: Stop loss at 18,050

This week will be all about debt ceiling in US

This week also marks monthly expiry of F&O

NIFTY OUTLOOK

First support zone for Nifty: 18,125-18,150

All important support zone: 18,050-18,100

First resistance zone: 18,275-18,325

Biggest resistance level: 18,450

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

First support zone for Bank Nifty: 43,700-43,800

All-important support zone: 43,450-43,500

First resistance zone for Bank Nifty: 44,000-44,150

Biggest resistance zone: 44,150-44,250

May 22, 2023 8:00 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 snapped 3-day lossing streak on Friday

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Ports, Adani Entertainment, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra. While the top losers were Divis Laboratories, which extended it's downward trend, Britannia and NTPC. (Read more on May 19 session)

May 22, 2023 7:55 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 22, 2023 7:44 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X