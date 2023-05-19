Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 7:43 AM IST (Published)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher amid mixed cues across Asian markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 17.5 points or 0.1 percent higher at 18,196 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Nifty 50 constituents JSW Steel and Power Grid due to post their earnings later in the day. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday dragged by ITC and SBI. Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:

Stocks to Watch | IndiGo, Pfizer, United Spirits, PNB Housing Finance and more

Shares of IndiGo, Bata, Ramco Cements, RITES, Jet Airways among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 19. (Read more)

May 19, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market Cue | Dollar hits 7-week high, crude oil and gold prices slip 

US 10-year yield rises to 3.6 percent to 3.6 percent, and two-year yield to 4.25 percent on weekly jobless claims reading 

European markets close higher on Thursday, DAX surges 1.3 percent, CAC up 0.6 percent. 

Crude slides on optimism over raising the US debt ceiling, brent below $76/bbl

Gold prices fall to $1,955/oz as dollar index hits seven-week high on strong economic data.

May 19, 2023 8:17 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended higher as economic data calmed down recession fears 

The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up 0.9 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.5 percent

May 19, 2023 8:05 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.6 percent

May 19, 2023 8:01 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended lower for third straight session on Thursday

BSE Sensex ended down 128 points to 61,431 and Nifty 50 closed sliding 47 points to 18,134. Shares of ITC fell nearly 2 percent after reporting Match quarter earnings. ITC announces a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. (Read more on May 18 session)

May 19, 2023 7:45 AM

May 19, 2023 7:35 AM