Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

Stocks to Watch | IndiGo, Pfizer, United Spirits, PNB Housing Finance and more
Shares of IndiGo, Bata, Ramco Cements, RITES, Jet Airways among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 19. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Dollar hits 7-week high, crude oil and gold prices slip
US 10-year yield rises to 3.6 percent to 3.6 percent, and two-year yield to 4.25 percent on weekly jobless claims reading
European markets close higher on Thursday, DAX surges 1.3 percent, CAC up 0.6 percent.
Crude slides on optimism over raising the US debt ceiling, brent below $76/bbl
Gold prices fall to $1,955/oz as dollar index hits seven-week high on strong economic data.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended higher as economic data calmed down recession fears
The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
--S&P 500: up 0.9 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.5 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.6 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended lower for third straight session on Thursday
BSE Sensex ended down 128 points to 61,431 and Nifty 50 closed sliding 47 points to 18,134. Shares of ITC fell nearly 2 percent after reporting Match quarter earnings. ITC announces a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. (Read more on May 18 session)
