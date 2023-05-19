English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed News

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  May 19, 2023 7:43 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher amid mixed cues across Asian markets. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 17.5 points or 0.1 percent higher at 18,196 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Nifty 50 constituents JSW Steel and Power Grid due to post their earnings later in the day. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday dragged by ITC and SBI. Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:

Live Updates

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended lower for third straight session on Thursday

BSE Sensex ended down 128 points to 61,431 and Nifty 50 closed sliding 47 points to 18,134. Shares of ITC fell nearly 2 percent after reporting Match quarter earnings. ITC announces a final dividend of Rs 6.75 per share and special dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. (Read more on May 18 session)

May 19, 2023 7:45 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 19, 2023 7:35 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X