Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex trade flat amid volatility, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance drag

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 11:13 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Wednesday, but gave up initial gains minutes into the trade. Gains in metal and oil, gas shares are leading the headline indices higher,  while on the other hand, IT stocks are trading with losses. 

As the market dynamics continue to evolve, it becomes crucial for investors to stay informed about potential investment opportunities. Ashish Kyal, from Waves Strategy Advisors, suggests taking advantage of the positive momentum in JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare.

Jun 14, 2023 11:25 AM

Anupam Rasayan Share Price | Shares Gain Over 4% After Bagging Deal From Japanese firm

Anupam Rasayan spurted more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a Rs 2,186 crore supply contract from a Japanese company. Anupam Rasayan informed bourses that it has signed a letter of intent worth $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) with a leading Japanese speciality chemical company to supply a life science active ingredient.

Jun 14, 2023 11:11 AM

Here are two recommendations by Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors:
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 747 
Buy Aster DM Healthcare for a target of Rs 311 with a stop loss at Rs 276 

Jun 14, 2023 11:01 AM

Granules India gets US FDA ANDA nod for Levetiracetam Tablets used to treat seizures

Jun 14, 2023 10:48 AM

Here are two recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 295 with a stop loss at Rs 277 
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 760 

Jun 14, 2023 10:31 AM

Tanla Platforms Share Price | Shares Jump 6%

- The shares of the IT company are up 5.7 percent.

- Stock up for second day in a row. 

- Shares have jumped 51.3 percent in past one month.

Jun 14, 2023 10:27 AM

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Jun 14, 2023 10:14 AM

Share Market News | Tata Chemicals, Canara Bank shares trade ex-dividend today

Jun 14, 2023 10:11 AM

Inflation Is Coming Down Slower Than Expectations: JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz

Jun 14, 2023 10:08 AM

Vodafone Idea Share Price | Shares Gain 7%

A report by the Economic Times suggest that the telco is proposing an equity infusion of Rs 14,000 crore as part of their business plan. 

Jun 14, 2023 10:05 AM

Ipca Labs Share Price | Shares Slide After US FDA Issues Observations For Ratlam APIs Manufacturing Unit

US FDA issues Form 483 with 11 observations for Ipca Labs Ratlam APIs manufacturing unit. The US FDA inspected company’s Ratlam APIs manufacturing unit from June 5 to June 13.

Jun 14, 2023 9:51 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Top Index Gainers

Jun 14, 2023 9:31 AM

Here are some recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,200 
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,030 with a stop loss at Rs 1,952 
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 111 with a stop loss at Rs 105.75 
Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a target of Rs 1,145 with a stop loss at Rs 1,080 

Jun 14, 2023 9:24 AM

CDSL Share Price | Shares Slump After Large Trade

56.3 lakh shares or 5.4 percent equity worth Rs 586 crore change hands at an average of Rs 1,000 per share.

Jun 14, 2023 9:20 AM

Market Open | Nifty 50, Sensex Open In The Green, Metals Extend Gains

Jun 14, 2023 9:17 AM