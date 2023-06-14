Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex trade flat amid volatility, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance drag

Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
As the market dynamics continue to evolve, it becomes crucial for investors to stay informed about potential investment opportunities. Ashish Kyal, from Waves Strategy Advisors, suggests taking advantage of the positive momentum in JSW Steel and Aster DM Healthcare.
Anupam Rasayan spurted more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging a Rs 2,186 crore supply contract from a Japanese company. Anupam Rasayan informed bourses that it has signed a letter of intent worth $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) with a leading Japanese speciality chemical company to supply a life science active ingredient.
Here are two recommendations by Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors:
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 830 with a stop loss at Rs 747
Buy Aster DM Healthcare for a target of Rs 311 with a stop loss at Rs 276
Here are two recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 295 with a stop loss at Rs 277
Buy JSW Steel for a target of Rs 805 with a stop loss at Rs 760
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.
US FDA issues Form 483 with 11 observations for Ipca Labs Ratlam APIs manufacturing unit. The US FDA inspected company’s Ratlam APIs manufacturing unit from June 5 to June 13.
Here are some recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,200
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,030 with a stop loss at Rs 1,952
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 111 with a stop loss at Rs 105.75
Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a target of Rs 1,145 with a stop loss at Rs 1,080