Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade lower in pre-open session, Asian indices in the red

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 9:12:50 AM IST (Updated)

Summary

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open  lower tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 81 points or 0.4 percent lower at 19,393 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The market was closed on Tuesday on account of Independence Day.

Live Updates

Stock Market Live Today | No Formal Communication On Whether NMDC Will Buy 10% Stake In NMDC Steel: NMDC's Amitava Mukherjee 

Aug 16, 2023 9:15 AM

Share Market | 50-DMA Holds The Key For Nifty 50 As It Encounters Weak Global Cues, Inflation Woes

The GIFT Nifty is indicates a weak start for Indian benchmark indices, a large FII sell figure on Monday, India's inflation shocker, and more. These are the five things to watch as we begin trade today.

Aug 16, 2023 8:59 AM

Alert | Money Market Is Shut Today On Account Of Parsi New Year

Aug 16, 2023 8:57 AM

Stock Market | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls

CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ITC with a target of Rs 480 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Infosys with a target of Rs 1,150 per share.

Aug 16, 2023 8:51 AM

Global Market Cue | Fitch Warns Of Possible Downgrade Of US Banks, Including JPMorgan Chase

Another one-notch downgrade of the industry’s score, to A+ from AA-, would force Fitch to reevaluate ratings on each of the more than 70 US banks it covers, Wolfe tells CNBC in an exclusive interview at the firm’s New York headquarters.

Aug 16, 2023 8:43 AM

Stocks To Watch | Infosys, Zee Entertainment, M&M, Vodafone Idea And More 

Aug 16, 2023 8:42 AM

Stocks To Watch | Tejas Networks To Be In Focus 

Tejas Networks receives purchase order of Rs 7,492 crore from TCS to supply radio access network equipment to BSNL.

Aug 16, 2023 8:41 AM

Trade Setup | Will Inflation Dampen Any Hopes Of A Nifty 50 Bounce?

While the bears may have the upper hand currently, the bulls are not willing to throw in the towel just yet. But while they had weak global cues and a weaker chart set up to deal with, they are now faced with another headwind, and that is inflation.

Aug 16, 2023 8:38 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Slumps Following Weak China Economic Data, Gold Hovers Near $1,900/oz

Aug 16, 2023 8:31 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market 

- Global and domestic cues in favor of the bears. 
- Nifty moved into sell on raise mode till 20 day moving average is broken.  
- Bulls scout for a positive trigger as FII’s net short. 
 
FII in FNO Market 
On Index Futures 
Longs                   +340 
Shorts                   +6177 
 
FII net shorts on Index Futures (Contracts) 
11-April-2023                      -60701 
03-Aug-2023                      -40621  
27-July-2023                      +33241 
14- Aug -2023                    -42127 
 
Options Data 
Strike                                     Change in OI                      Premium 
19300    Put                           +39 lkh shares                           21 
19450   Call                            +32 lkh shares                          69 
 
Nifty Levels 
50 DMA               19258 
14-Aug-23           19258 
Resistance          19519 
 
Nifty Bank levels 
100 DMA              43,572    
14-Aug-23            43,777 

Aug 16, 2023 8:26 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook 

- Nifty managed a good bounce on Monday but global action tricky.
- Last two days: S&P 500 down 0.59 percent, Nasdaq down 0.09 percent, Brent Oil down two percent.
- US retail sales data in July was indisputably strong.
- US yields (4.21 percent) and dollar (103.23) holding quite strong.
- Sharp Contrast: Resilient US growth vs China’s disappointing data.
- China macro data was weak across the board, PBoC cut rates yesterday.
- Dollar is rising against Asian currencies, USDCNH > 7.30.
- India's CPI hit 7.4 percent YoY in July - caused by 214 percent month-on-month rise in tomato prices. 
- Nifty held on to the 40-day exponential moving average (19,356) on a closing basis.
- Watch for a confirmation of fresh upmove, close > 19,570 needed.
- Bank Nifty tested 78.6 percent retracement of previous rise and the 20-week moving average. 
- Watch for a break above Monday's high of 44,213 and then 44,470.

Aug 16, 2023 8:24 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market 

- Dow Jones down 361 points overnight.
- Financial stocks JPM, Wells Fargo, Bank of America slid after Fitch warnings.
- Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade dozens of banks, including JPM Chase.
- Weak economic data from China spooks markets, PBOC cuts rates.
- Large FII sell figure on Monday, over Rs 5,000 crore of selling in two days. 
- FIIs sell Rs 2,324 crore in cash while DIIs buy Rs 1,460 crore in cash. 
- Inflation shocker: July CPI at 7.44 percent far higher than expected.
- Nifty down 2.7 percent from 20th July high.
- Nifty support: 50 day moving average at 19,258.

Aug 16, 2023 8:11 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.83 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.15 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.17 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.64 percent

Aug 16, 2023 7:57 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Sharply Lower After Stronger-Than-Expected Retail Sales Data

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
- S&P 500: down 1.16 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.02 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.14 percent

Aug 16, 2023 7:49 AM

Indian Stock Market  | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Flat After A Volatile Session On Monday

The Indian stock markets have exhibited a volatile pattern, showcasing alternating gains and losses. Since the previous Independence Day, both the Sensex and Nifty indices have shown a 10 percent rise. The market remained shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day.

Aug 16, 2023 7:37 AM