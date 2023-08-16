Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues

Global Market Cue | Fitch Warns Of Possible Downgrade Of US Banks, Including JPMorgan Chase
Another one-notch downgrade of the industry’s score, to A+ from AA-, would force Fitch to reevaluate ratings on each of the more than 70 US banks it covers, Wolfe tells CNBC in an exclusive interview at the firm’s New York headquarters.
Stocks To Watch | Infosys, Zee Entertainment, M&M, Vodafone Idea And More
Stocks To Watch | Tejas Networks To Be In Focus
Tejas Networks receives purchase order of Rs 7,492 crore from TCS to supply radio access network equipment to BSNL.
Trade Setup | Will Inflation Dampen Any Hopes Of A Nifty 50 Bounce?
While the bears may have the upper hand currently, the bulls are not willing to throw in the towel just yet. But while they had weak global cues and a weaker chart set up to deal with, they are now faced with another headwind, and that is inflation.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
- Global and domestic cues in favor of the bears.
- Nifty moved into sell on raise mode till 20 day moving average is broken.
- Bulls scout for a positive trigger as FII’s net short.
FII in FNO Market
On Index Futures
Longs +340
Shorts +6177
FII net shorts on Index Futures (Contracts)
11-April-2023 -60701
03-Aug-2023 -40621
27-July-2023 +33241
14- Aug -2023 -42127
Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19300 Put +39 lkh shares 21
19450 Call +32 lkh shares 69
Nifty Levels
50 DMA 19258
14-Aug-23 19258
Resistance 19519
Nifty Bank levels
100 DMA 43,572
14-Aug-23 43,777
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Nifty managed a good bounce on Monday but global action tricky.
- Last two days: S&P 500 down 0.59 percent, Nasdaq down 0.09 percent, Brent Oil down two percent.
- US retail sales data in July was indisputably strong.
- US yields (4.21 percent) and dollar (103.23) holding quite strong.
- Sharp Contrast: Resilient US growth vs China’s disappointing data.
- China macro data was weak across the board, PBoC cut rates yesterday.
- Dollar is rising against Asian currencies, USDCNH > 7.30.
- India's CPI hit 7.4 percent YoY in July - caused by 214 percent month-on-month rise in tomato prices.
- Nifty held on to the 40-day exponential moving average (19,356) on a closing basis.
- Watch for a confirmation of fresh upmove, close > 19,570 needed.
- Bank Nifty tested 78.6 percent retracement of previous rise and the 20-week moving average.
- Watch for a break above Monday's high of 44,213 and then 44,470.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Dow Jones down 361 points overnight.
- Financial stocks JPM, Wells Fargo, Bank of America slid after Fitch warnings.
- Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade dozens of banks, including JPM Chase.
- Weak economic data from China spooks markets, PBOC cuts rates.
- Large FII sell figure on Monday, over Rs 5,000 crore of selling in two days.
- FIIs sell Rs 2,324 crore in cash while DIIs buy Rs 1,460 crore in cash.
- Inflation shocker: July CPI at 7.44 percent far higher than expected.
- Nifty down 2.7 percent from 20th July high.
- Nifty support: 50 day moving average at 19,258.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.83 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.15 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.17 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.64 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Sharply Lower After Stronger-Than-Expected Retail Sales Data
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
- S&P 500: down 1.16 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 1.02 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.14 percent
Indian Stock Market | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Flat After A Volatile Session On Monday
The Indian stock markets have exhibited a volatile pattern, showcasing alternating gains and losses. Since the previous Independence Day, both the Sensex and Nifty indices have shown a 10 percent rise. The market remained shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day.
