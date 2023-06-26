Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat amid volatility, TCS, Tata Steel top gainers, oil stocks drag

Share Market Live Update | Market Expert Prakash Diwan On ICICI Securities
"I think everybody is bracing up for getting in-house strength rather than kind of relying on something just for the sake of having it as a separate entity. On a standalone basis, whatever it's done, probably it could do better if it was to be within the family, within the fold. And it makes things much easier for them to put money into it for international operational expansion or new kind of products and commodities. I think the rationale will probably give a lot of depth to the business, but don't kind of let it be the market for so many other reasons where competitive value shares and all of those kind of start factoring it. But for shareholders, I think it's an opportunity to probably make some money, because it's not going to be easy for them to be able to get delisted at the first attempt. And once the pricing gets discovered, it will probably be more favorable. So just hold on. That's what I would do if I had the share. I don't have any shares of this company. But if I did, I would probably wait for a better price realization for this," says market expert Prakash Diwan.
Cyient Share Price Update | Shares Fall Over 1%
- Shares fall 1.4 percent on Monday.
- The initial public offer of the IT company's subsidiary Cyient DLM Ltd will open for subscription on June 27.
HDFCs Share Price Update | HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life In Focus
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the private sector life insurer is likely to legally challenge the GST department’s demand notice before the Customs, Excise And Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. The company received a GST demand notice of Rs 942 crore for the period between July 2017 to March 2022.
In another development, the Insuarance Regulatory and Development Authority of India allowed the transfer of HDFC’s stake in HDFC Life to bank unit.
Ipca Labs Share Price Update | Shares Slide 1%
ICICI Securities Share Price | Shares Jump 10%
Private lender ICICI Bank and its broking firm ICICI Securities will hold board meetings on June 29 to consider a proposal to delist ICICI Securities equity shares.
Shares hit 52-week high.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
- Buy DRL for a target of Rs 5,090-5,100 with a stop loss at Rs 4,955.
- Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,990.
- Sell Hindalco for a target of Rs 392 with a stop loss at Rs 415.
- Sell UPL for a target of Rs 642 with a stop loss at Rs 676.
Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:
- Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 175 with a stop loss at Rs 157.
- Sell Canara Bank for a target of Rs 280-275 with a stop loss at Rs 302.
Recommendations by Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Techincal Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
- Buy DRL for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,900.
- Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 837.
Share Market News | Monday's Top Brokerage Calls
CLSA suggests buying Eicher Motors, JPMorgan is overweight on Fortis Healthcare, Nomura has downgraded SBI Cards to reduce, check out all stocks on analysts radar
Rupee Check | INR Opens At 82 Vs USD
The Indian currency settled at 82.03 vs the greenback on Friday.
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 Aims For A Positive Expiry Amidst Multiple Global Cues, Primary Market Activity
Foreign investors were net sellers in four out of the last five trading sessions. However, one must note that the numbers on most days were influenced by a slew of block deals that took place through the week in names like Delhivery, Shriram Finance, Sansera Engineering, Landmark Cars among others. Here are the five things to know before the opening bell.
Stocks To Watch | Zydus Life, HDFC Life, RVNL And More To Be In Focus
Stocks To Watch | Infosys To Be In Focus Today
Infosys signs strategic collaboration with Danske Bank, a Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale.
Stocks To Watch | Ajanta Pharma To Be In Focus Today
Stocks To Watch | ICICI Bank And ICICI Securities To Be In Focus Today
The private lender and its broking firm will hold board meetings on June 29 to consider a proposal to delist ICICI Securities equity shares.
Global Market Cue | Gold Rebounds From Low Of $1910
- Weak PMI data supports.
- Growth of Debt globally.
- Prices fell two percent previous week.
- Worst weekly decline since Jan 2023.
- Rate hikes from BoE, BoC, ECB, RBA.
MKS PAMP : 2023 outlook at $1878 an oz
- Commerzbank : $2000
Gold prices: up five percent in 2023
- May : -1.8 percent
- June : -2.6 percent