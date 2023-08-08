Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues

Stock Market | Top Stocks To Buy Sell
Market Watch: Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,450 and a target of Rs 3,560
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 780 and a target of Rs 815
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,711 and a target of Rs 4,580
Sell GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 568 and a target of Rs 540
**
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,130
Sell GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 575
Sell Rain Industries with a stop loss of Rs 166
Buy Syngene with a stop loss of Rs 810
**
Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 1,200 and a target of Rs 1,265
Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 465 and a target of Rs 495
Trade Setup for August 08 | Scope For Volatility In The Nifty 50 Remains Open Until It Closes Above This Level
Two key takeaways from Monday's trading session - One, the Nifty 50 closed above its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average and two - it is on the verge of surpassing the 19,550 - 19,600 trading range, and therefore, it is on the verge of confirming the resumption of the uptrend.
Stocks To Watch | HDFC Bank, Godrej Consumers, Gland Pharma And More To Be In Focus
Stock Market Today | Tuesday's Top Brokerage Calls
Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,742 per share, while Jefferies has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Ramco Cements with a target of Rs 720 per share.
Trade Setup | Anuj Singhal's Market Outlook
CURRENT MARKET: ONE TYRE PUNCTURED
- Indian market has four big sectors: Banks, IT, Reliance and FMCG
- Currently, Banking is not moving, other sectors ok
- Pharma is like the spare tyre for the car, doing well
- Yesterday, Nifty ended at highs and Bank Nifty at low
- Fin Nifty expiry today, Banking underperformance may continue
- Best trade right now is in IT and Pharma
BANK NIFTY: WHAT’S THE PROBLEM?
- Banking stocks have underperformed due to four reasons
1) Much more decline in NIMs than expected
2) Clear signs of slowdown in credit growth
3) Asset quality deterioration
4) Valuations slightly demanding now
RBI monetary policy this week, direction may emerge on Thursday
HDFC Bank in focus today, biggest component of index
FTSE to increase weight in three tranches instead of one
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Date High Low
Aug 3 19537 19296
Aug 4 19538 19436
Aug 7 19620 19524
Nifty has now made higher high and higher low for two days
Nifty yesterday closed above 20 DEMA and at 10 DEMA
First resistance: 19,600-19,620 (10 DEMA and yesterday’s high)
Bigger resistance: 19,680 (Options based)
Bigger support: 19,436-19,296 (previous swing lows)
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Strong global cues
- Dow up 407 pts
- S&P 500 ends 4 day losing streak
- Nifty holds ~19600
- DIIs buy 1080cr in cash while FIIs sell 1892cr yesterday
- Strong earnings from Godrej Consumer, Max Health, Torrent Pharma
- PB Fintech reports an operational profit vs a loss last year
- Pharma and IT stocks rally , Divi's Lab among top nifty gainer this year
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
Indices from recent Peak
Nifty -2%
Nifty Bank -3.3%
FII in FNO
Index Futures Change in OI Positioning
(in contracts)
Longs -6192 45%
Shorts -13044 55%
FII Net short positioning (in contracts)
03-08-2023 41k
07-08-2023 19k
FINNIFTY weekly expiry in focus for second half
Strike Change in OI Premium
20000 Put +38 lkh shares 44
FINNIFTY support at 19950
Nifty Options Cues
Strike Change in OI Premium
19550 Put +45.5 lkh shares 50
19500 Put +38.8 lkh shares 36
Nifty levels
20 DMA at 19,638, needs to be conquered on closing
Support around 19460
Key for the Bulls: NiftyBank moves towards 20 DMA at 45,355
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty saw good follow-through move yesterday.
- Nifty high yesterday was 19,621, almost at the 20-day moving average.
- Global risk sentiment a bit better overnight, S&P 500 up 0.90 percent.
- Dollar index flat @102.07, oil prices holding just under $86.
- RBI decision on Thursday morning, US CPI on Thursday evening.
- Nifty needs to close above 20-day moving average now at 19,639.
- 61.8 percent retracement of recent fall stands at 19,726.
- Bank Nifty did not participate yesterday in up-move yesterday.
- Bank Nifty needs to cross the 20-day moving average 45,356
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down one percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.18 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.63 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.54 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Snaped Four-Day Losing Streak, Dow Posted Biggest One-Day Gain Since Jun 15
The three main US indices rose on Monday.
- S&P 500: up 0.9 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.16 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 0.61 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Near Day's High On Monday
The Indian stock market continued its upward trajectory, building upon the gains achieved on Friday, with notable contributions from major players such as M&M, Infosys, and RIL. The key indices displayed resilience, buoyed by positive sentiments, as the BSE Sensex surged by 232 points to reach 65,953, while the Nifty witnessed an 80-point climb to touch 19,597.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!