Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty saw good follow-through move yesterday.
- Nifty high yesterday was 19,621, almost at the 20-day moving average.
- Global risk sentiment a bit better overnight, S&P 500 up 0.90 percent.
- Dollar index flat @102.07, oil prices holding just under $86.
- RBI decision on Thursday morning, US CPI on Thursday evening.
- Nifty needs to close above 20-day moving average now at 19,639.
- 61.8 percent retracement of recent fall stands at 19,726.
- Bank Nifty did not participate yesterday in up-move yesterday.
- Bank Nifty needs to cross the 20-day moving average 45,356
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down one percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.18 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.63 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.54 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Snaped Four-Day Losing Streak, Dow Posted Biggest One-Day Gain Since Jun 15
The three main US indices rose on Monday.
- S&P 500: up 0.9 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.16 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 0.61 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Near Day's High On Monday
The Indian stock market continued its upward trajectory, building upon the gains achieved on Friday, with notable contributions from major players such as M&M, Infosys, and RIL. The key indices displayed resilience, buoyed by positive sentiments, as the BSE Sensex surged by 232 points to reach 65,953, while the Nifty witnessed an 80-point climb to touch 19,597.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!