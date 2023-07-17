Stock Market Live Update: Nifty 50, Sensex hit record high, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree top gainers

Zen Technologies Share Price | Shares Up 2%
The shares of the company are trading 2.5 percent or 14 points higher at Rs 604.5 per share.
Bank of Baroda Share Price | Shares In The Red, But Off Lows
The shares of the lender are trading 0.4 percent in the red, but 0.1 percent off day's low.
The lender reported a net profit of Rs 721 crore, below expectations of Rs 761.4 crore, for the June quarter. Net Interest Income was also marginally below at Rs 2,490.8 crore. Gross NPA came at 6.76 percent from 4.87 percent sequentially, while Net NPA at 2.18 percent from 1.17 percent in March. Net NPA in absolute terms at Rs 2,140.7 crore from Rs 1,228.3 crore in March.
Larsen & Toubro Share Price Update | Shares Surge Sharply On Order Win
The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured large orders from the State Water and Sanitisation Mission, Uttar Pradesh, to construct a water supply scheme for multi-group of villages in Ballia and Firozabad. The company categorises orders worth Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore as large orders.
LTIMindtree Share Price Update | Top Nifty 50 Gainer Ahead Of Earnings
According to a CNBC-TV18 Poll, revenues for this quarter are expected to remain relatively unchanged at Rs 1,063 crore compared to Rs 1,058 crore in the previous quarter.
Nifty 50 Live | Index Hits Record High
The index surpassed its opening level, and touched a fresh record high of 19,615.25. Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree and Wipro are leading the gains. On the other hand, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and SBI Life are the top losers.
HDFC Bank Share Price Update | Shares Slip Into The Red Ahead Of Earnings
The private sector lender will report its first result after its merger with HDFC Ltd later today. According to a CNBC-TV18 Poll conducted on the bank's standalone performance, it is anticipated that the net interest income (NII) will witness a growth of 22.8 percent compared to the previous year and approximately 2.5 percent sequentially.
Route Mobile Share Price Update | Shares Hit 52-Week High
Promoters propose to sell entire 57.56 percent stake to Proximus Opal for Rs 5,922 crore. The exchange filing states that promoters will sell their entire 3.64 crore shares to Proximus at Rs 1,626.4 per share, which is nearly the same as Friday's closing price.
Nifty 50 Live | Index At 19,590
- Index is trading at 19,590.25 at this hour, up 25.8 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. The index opened at a record high of 19,612.
- 38 index stocks are in the green, while 12 stocks decline.
- Adani twins (1.7-2.8%) and Apollo Hospitals (1.3%) are the top gainers.
- ONGC (-1.3%), HDFC Bank (-0.4%) and Bharti Airtel (-0.3%), on the other hand, are the top losers.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Wipro for a target of Rs 422 with a stop loss at Rs 397
Buy Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 628
Buy Hero Motocorp for a target of Rs 3,200 with a stop loss at Rs 3,090
Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,645
Recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani:
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,385
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 720
Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss at Rs 478
Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 3,040
Global Market Cue | Oil Slips After Libya Resumes Output, China Data Eyed
Oil prices dipped for a second session on Monday after Libya resumed production over the weekend while China, the world's largest crude importer, is expected to release economic data showing that its post-pandemic recovery is fizzling out.
Stock Market News | Vedanta Resources In Advanced Stage Of Deal With Zambia Over Konkola Copper Mine
Vedanta Resources, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, said it has reached an “advanced stage” of executing agreements with the Zambian government over Konkola Copper Mines Plc assets that have been in provisional liquidation for about four years.
Stock Market Update | Strong Global Cues To Aid Nifty 50
This is going to be an earnings-heavy week with HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree reporting results on Monday, followed by IndusInd Bank on Tuesday, HUL and Infosys on Thursday, Reliance Industries on Friday and ICICI Bank on Saturday. Here are the five things to know before the opening bell on July 17.
Stock Market Update | Inox Wind To Be In Focus Today
Inox Wind’s 3 mega watt turbine receives type certification from TUV SUD.