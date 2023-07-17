Stock Market Live Update: Nifty 50 above 19,600 led by Adani twins, Apollo Hospitals, Angel One slides 5%

Nifty 50 Live | Index At 19,590
- Index is trading at 19,590.25 at this hour, up 25.8 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. The index opened at a record high of 19,612.
- 38 index stocks are in the green, while 12 stocks decline.
- Adani twins (1.7-2.8%) and Apollo Hospitals (1.3%) are the top gainers.
- ONGC (-1.3%), HDFC Bank (-0.4%) and Bharti Airtel (-0.3%), on the other hand, are the top losers.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Wipro for a target of Rs 422 with a stop loss at Rs 397
Buy Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 628
Buy Hero Motocorp for a target of Rs 3,200 with a stop loss at Rs 3,090
Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,645
Recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani:
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 3,385
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 720
Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss at Rs 478
Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 3,040
Global Market Cue | Oil Slips After Libya Resumes Output, China Data Eyed
Oil prices dipped for a second session on Monday after Libya resumed production over the weekend while China, the world's largest crude importer, is expected to release economic data showing that its post-pandemic recovery is fizzling out.
Stock Market News | Vedanta Resources In Advanced Stage Of Deal With Zambia Over Konkola Copper Mine
Vedanta Resources, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, said it has reached an “advanced stage” of executing agreements with the Zambian government over Konkola Copper Mines Plc assets that have been in provisional liquidation for about four years.
Stock Market Update | Strong Global Cues To Aid Nifty 50
This is going to be an earnings-heavy week with HDFC Bank and LTIMindtree reporting results on Monday, followed by IndusInd Bank on Tuesday, HUL and Infosys on Thursday, Reliance Industries on Friday and ICICI Bank on Saturday. Here are the five things to know before the opening bell on July 17.
Stock Market Update | Inox Wind To Be In Focus Today
Inox Wind’s 3 mega watt turbine receives type certification from TUV SUD.
Trade Setup for July 17 | Can TCS, Infosys continue to push the Nifty 50 towards newer records?
HDFC Bank, which now has the highest weightage on the Nifty 50 post the HDFC merger reports results on Monday, while Reliance Industries will be reporting results on Friday, July 21. Read more
Stocks To Watch | Nestle, ONGC, DMart, Lupin And More
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
IT: WHY THE MOVE?
- TCS 1.7 percent away from 52-week high.
- Tech Mahindra hit 52-week high on Friday.
- HCL Tech four percent away from 52-week high.
- Market is betting on two factors for IT.
- Factor 1: Q1 bad but things can only improve from here,
- Factor 2: Valuations should increase if Fed starts to cut rates.
MARKET: BIG WEEK
- HDFC Bank numbers today, Infosys on Jul 20
- Friday: Reliance
- Saturday: ICICI Bank and Kotak
- Together, four stocks account for nearly 40 percent of Nifty
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- 19,500 Call
- Some resistance likely at 19,650
- Nifty has moved from 19,000-19,500 in 10 days
- Momentum firmly with bulls, 20,000 possible in July
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
Friday Recap
- Chandrayaan 3 has a positive rub off on the Nifty.
- Nifty takes out 19,500 after five attempts, nearly hits 19,600.
- Short Covering seen on Nifty Bank - Show Intraday chart of Nifty Bank and Nifty IT index split screen.
Trade Set Up
1. Flows taking the front seat vs fundamentals
2. Nifty’s date with 20k depends on
This week: Results: Banks + Reliance
Next week: Fed
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19400 Put +52 lkh shares 32
19450 Put +38.5 lkh shares 43
19500 Put +34.5 lkh shares 57
2 caution triggers to watch
Zone Currently Cautious
FII net longs (in contracts) 89 k 1.02 lkh
PCR 1.34x 1.5x
Nifty
20 DMA 19,123
Support Zone 19450-19500
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy's Market Set Up
- Momentum intact, Nifty closed above 19,500 for the first time.
- Large foreign investor buying on Friday.
- FIIs bought Rs 2,636 crore in cash on Friday.
- DIIs sell Rs 772 crore in cash.
Significant Earnings This Week
Monday, July 17: HDFC Bank
Tuesday, July 18: IndusInd Bank
Thursday, July 20: HUL, Infosys
Friday, July 21: Reliance
Saturday, July 22: ICICI Bank
- Global cues remain positive with Dow closing 113 points higher on Friday.
- On a weekly basis, the Dow notched its best performance since March, up 2.3 percent.
- Very strong earnings in the US aided the markets on Friday.
- Insurance giant, United Health up seven percent after it reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue.
- United Health raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted earnings guidance.
- JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6 percent after its second-quarter earnings topped expectations.
- Gold prices surge to three month highs after signs of cooling inflation this week sparked some hopes of a pause in US rate hikes.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red
Asian markets slip into the red following a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.2 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: trading delayed due to storm
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.1 percent
Global Market Cue | US Inflation Data Suggests Fed Rate-Hike Cycle To End Soon
The three main US indices ended mixed on Friday.
- S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent