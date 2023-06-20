Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty 50 below 18,700, IIFC Securities slump 15%

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty 50 below 18,700, IIFC Securities slump 15%
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 9:43 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Losses in financial and oil, gas shares are dragging the headline indices lower, while on the other hand, IT stocks are trading in the green.  

Live Updates

IIFL Securities Share Price | Shares Take A Hit, Down 15%

- Shares slide 15 percent on Tuesday. 

- SEBI bars IIFL Securities from taking new clients for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker.

Jun 20, 2023 9:41 AM

Nifty 50 Live | Top Index Losers

Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty 50 below 18,700, IIFC Securities slump 15%
Jun 20, 2023 9:22 AM

Timken Large Deal | Stocks Change Hands In Block Deal

Jun 20, 2023 9:21 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Near Flatline

Jun 20, 2023 9:17 AM

Titagarh Wagons On Reports Of CJSC Transmashholding And Rail Vikas Nigam Fall Out

Titagarh Wagons says, "We heard that there is a problem with consortium of L1 bidders with respect to 120 vande bharat orders." Company adds that "our contract for 80 trains is signed, sealed and delivered".

Jun 20, 2023 9:16 AM

Rupee Check | INR Slides Above 82-mark Vs USD

Jun 20, 2023 9:12 AM

Wipro Share Price Update | Buyback Dates Announced
- Buyback to open on June 22
- Buyback to close on June 29
- Had approved Rs 12,000 crore buyback on April 27
- Buyback price of Rs 445 per share is a 17.4 percent premium to Monday's close

Jun 20, 2023 9:10 AM

KIMS Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal

Jun 20, 2023 9:05 AM

Stock Market News | Tuesday's Top Brokerage Calls

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 4,920 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, with a target of Rs 3,126 per share.

Jun 20, 2023 9:04 AM

HDFC AMC Large Deal | 10.2% Equity Change Hands 

Jun 20, 2023 8:58 AM

Stocks To Watch | W.S. Industries To Be In Focus

The company bags two orders worth Rs 372 crore from Tamil Nadu government. 

Jun 20, 2023 8:52 AM

Stocks To Watch | HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC AMC To Be In Focus

Jun 20, 2023 8:48 AM

Editor's Take | Will Midcap Rally Become Vulnerable In Absence Of Nifty Move?: Surabhi Upadhyay

Tuesday Cues
- Metals to be in focus
- China cuts 1 & 5 year loan prime rate by 10 bps each
- Rate cut follows cuts to 1 year MLF & reverse repo last week
- Market sees 74 percent probability of a 25 bps hike by Fed in July
 
FPI Flows (Rs Cr)
June              16,587
May               43,838
April               11,631
March            7,936
Feb             - 5294
 
- Nifty IT, Nifty Bank the worst performers of June
- Nifty IT down two percent, Nifty Bank down 1.1 percent
- Nifty Microcap up seven percent
- Nifty Midcap up 4.1 percent

Jun 20, 2023 8:41 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market

- Nifty's close yesterday means we need to be watchful in near term.
- Raises doubt as to whether the upmove is complete for now.
- Initially, watch for Nifty to stay above low of 18,669.
- Close below 20-day MA at 18,585 will confirm change of trend.
- Watch for the Bank Nifty to stay above 40-day EMA at 43,452.
- Midcap and Smallcap indices were over-heating, RSIs above 80.
- Both indices cooled off from the highs yesterday.
- US markets were shut due to holiday overnight
- Chinese President Xi described his meeting with US Secy of State Blinken as "very good".

Jun 20, 2023 8:26 AM

Editor's Take | Nifty Struggling To Conquer All-Time Highs, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Financials dragging, Bank Nifty lost 500 points from June 13th high of 44,111. 
- Both foreign and domestic investors sold in the cash market yesterday.
- FII net sold Rs 1,030.9 crore in cash while DII net sold Rs 365.20 crore in cash yesterday.
- All eyes are on Fed Chair Powell who is set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
- In earnings, investors will look toward a quarterly report from shipping giant FedEx on Tuesday after the the closing bell.
- In stock action today, HDFC AMC is in focus as Aberdeen is looking to sell 10.2 percent stake via block deal.
- Indigo is in focus as the company orders 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft worth $50 billion.

Jun 20, 2023 8:23 AM