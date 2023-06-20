Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 250 points, Nifty 50 below 18,700, IIFC Securities slump 15%

IIFL Securities Share Price | Shares Take A Hit, Down 15%
- Shares slide 15 percent on Tuesday.
- SEBI bars IIFL Securities from taking new clients for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker.
Timken Large Deal | Stocks Change Hands In Block Deal
Titagarh Wagons On Reports Of CJSC Transmashholding And Rail Vikas Nigam Fall Out
Titagarh Wagons says, "We heard that there is a problem with consortium of L1 bidders with respect to 120 vande bharat orders." Company adds that "our contract for 80 trains is signed, sealed and delivered".
Rupee Check | INR Slides Above 82-mark Vs USD
Wipro Share Price Update | Buyback Dates Announced
- Buyback to open on June 22
- Buyback to close on June 29
- Had approved Rs 12,000 crore buyback on April 27
- Buyback price of Rs 445 per share is a 17.4 percent premium to Monday's close
KIMS Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal
Stock Market News | Tuesday's Top Brokerage Calls
Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 4,920 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, with a target of Rs 3,126 per share.
HDFC AMC Large Deal | 10.2% Equity Change Hands
Stocks To Watch | W.S. Industries To Be In Focus
The company bags two orders worth Rs 372 crore from Tamil Nadu government.
Stocks To Watch | HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC AMC To Be In Focus
Editor's Take | Will Midcap Rally Become Vulnerable In Absence Of Nifty Move?: Surabhi Upadhyay
Tuesday Cues
- Metals to be in focus
- China cuts 1 & 5 year loan prime rate by 10 bps each
- Rate cut follows cuts to 1 year MLF & reverse repo last week
- Market sees 74 percent probability of a 25 bps hike by Fed in July
FPI Flows (Rs Cr)
June 16,587
May 43,838
April 11,631
March 7,936
Feb - 5294
- Nifty IT, Nifty Bank the worst performers of June
- Nifty IT down two percent, Nifty Bank down 1.1 percent
- Nifty Microcap up seven percent
- Nifty Midcap up 4.1 percent
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty's close yesterday means we need to be watchful in near term.
- Raises doubt as to whether the upmove is complete for now.
- Initially, watch for Nifty to stay above low of 18,669.
- Close below 20-day MA at 18,585 will confirm change of trend.
- Watch for the Bank Nifty to stay above 40-day EMA at 43,452.
- Midcap and Smallcap indices were over-heating, RSIs above 80.
- Both indices cooled off from the highs yesterday.
- US markets were shut due to holiday overnight
- Chinese President Xi described his meeting with US Secy of State Blinken as "very good".
Editor's Take | Nifty Struggling To Conquer All-Time Highs, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Financials dragging, Bank Nifty lost 500 points from June 13th high of 44,111.
- Both foreign and domestic investors sold in the cash market yesterday.
- FII net sold Rs 1,030.9 crore in cash while DII net sold Rs 365.20 crore in cash yesterday.
- All eyes are on Fed Chair Powell who is set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
- In earnings, investors will look toward a quarterly report from shipping giant FedEx on Tuesday after the the closing bell.
- In stock action today, HDFC AMC is in focus as Aberdeen is looking to sell 10.2 percent stake via block deal.
- Indigo is in focus as the company orders 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft worth $50 billion.