Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a negative start

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 20, 2023 8:10 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 75.5 points or 0.4 percent lower at 18,799 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to hit all-time highs, and ended lower on Monday.

Live Updates

KIMS Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal

Jun 20, 2023 9:05 AM

Stock Market News | Tuesday's Top Brokerage Calls

Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Coforge with a target of Rs 4,920 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, with a target of Rs 3,126 per share.

Jun 20, 2023 9:04 AM

HDFC AMC Large Deal | 10.2% Equity Change Hands 

Jun 20, 2023 8:58 AM

Stocks To Watch | W.S. Industries To Be In Focus

The company bags two orders worth Rs 372 crore from Tamil Nadu government. 

Jun 20, 2023 8:52 AM

Stocks To Watch | HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC AMC To Be In Focus

Jun 20, 2023 8:48 AM

Editor's Take | Will Midcap Rally Become Vulnerable In Absence Of Nifty Move?: Surabhi Upadhyay

Tuesday Cues
- Metals to be in focus
- China cuts 1 & 5 year loan prime rate by 10 bps each
- Rate cut follows cuts to 1 year MLF & reverse repo last week
- Market sees 74 percent probability of a 25 bps hike by Fed in July
 
FPI Flows (Rs Cr)
June              16,587
May               43,838
April               11,631
March            7,936
Feb             - 5294
 
- Nifty IT, Nifty Bank the worst performers of June
- Nifty IT down two percent, Nifty Bank down 1.1 percent
- Nifty Microcap up seven percent
- Nifty Midcap up 4.1 percent

Jun 20, 2023 8:41 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market

- Nifty's close yesterday means we need to be watchful in near term.
- Raises doubt as to whether the upmove is complete for now.
- Initially, watch for Nifty to stay above low of 18,669.
- Close below 20-day MA at 18,585 will confirm change of trend.
- Watch for the Bank Nifty to stay above 40-day EMA at 43,452.
- Midcap and Smallcap indices were over-heating, RSIs above 80.
- Both indices cooled off from the highs yesterday.
- US markets were shut due to holiday overnight
- Chinese President Xi described his meeting with US Secy of State Blinken as "very good".

Jun 20, 2023 8:26 AM

Editor's Take | Nifty Struggling To Conquer All-Time Highs, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Financials dragging, Bank Nifty lost 500 points from June 13th high of 44,111. 
- Both foreign and domestic investors sold in the cash market yesterday.
- FII net sold Rs 1,030.9 crore in cash while DII net sold Rs 365.20 crore in cash yesterday.
- All eyes are on Fed Chair Powell who is set to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
- In earnings, investors will look toward a quarterly report from shipping giant FedEx on Tuesday after the the closing bell.
- In stock action today, HDFC AMC is in focus as Aberdeen is looking to sell 10.2 percent stake via block deal.
- Indigo is in focus as the company orders 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft worth $50 billion.

Jun 20, 2023 8:23 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Oil, Gold Prices Slide, Dollar Inches Higher

Jun 20, 2023 8:12 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red 
Asian markets slip into the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.9 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.2 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.4 percent

Jun 20, 2023 8:09 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Remained Shut On Monday

Wall Street remained shut on Monday on account of Juneteenth holiday.

Jun 20, 2023 8:00 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Failed To Sustain Gains, Ended Lower On Monday

More on June 19 session

Jun 20, 2023 7:47 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jun 20, 2023 7:39 AM
