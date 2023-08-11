Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 7:10:30 AM IST (Published)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22.5 points or 0.12 percent lower at 19,562.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday.

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 11, 2023 7:08 AM
