Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

Summary
Editor's Take: Nigel D'souza Shares His F&O Setup
- Data suggests buying the dip on the Nifty 50 with a stop loss of around 19,425
- Institutional selling has reduced
- FIIs are net short again
- FIIs currently net short on 33,560 contracts
- Nifty 50's 20-DMA at 19,660
- Nifty 50 resistance at 19,650 and support at 19,450
- Nifty Bank resistance at 45,200
- Nifty Bank August 3 low of 44,279
