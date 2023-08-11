CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher, Asian indices mixed

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 11, 2023 7:10 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22.5 points or 0.12 percent lower at 19,562.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday.

Editor's Take: Nigel D'souza Shares His F&O Setup

- Data suggests buying the dip on the Nifty 50 with a stop loss of around 19,425
- Institutional selling has reduced
- FIIs are net short again
- FIIs currently net short on 33,560 contracts
- Nifty 50's 20-DMA at 19,660
- Nifty 50 resistance at 19,650 and support at 19,450
- Nifty Bank resistance at 45,200
- Nifty Bank August 3 low of 44,279

Aug 11, 2023 7:26 AM
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 11, 2023 7:08 AM
