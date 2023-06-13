CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys lead
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 13, 2023 9:24 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 54.5 points or 0.3 percent higher at 18,753 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended 0.2 percent in the green each on Monday. 

Live Updates

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys Lead

Jun 13, 2023 9:17 AM

Share Market Update | Action lies in the Midcap index while the Nifty 50 consolidates

The overall chart pattern of the Nifty 50 indicates a bounce from lower levels in the coming sessions, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. While immediate downside support is at 18,500, resistance on the upside is seen at 18,800. Here's the trade setup for June 13.

Jun 13, 2023 9:10 AM

Global Market Cues | Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low As Demand Concerns Reverberate

Oil holds near its lowest level in almost three months on persistent concerns over the demand outlook in China and the US.

Jun 13, 2023 9:08 AM

Rupee Check | INR Remains Unchanged Vs USD

Jun 13, 2023 9:06 AM

Global Cues | China cuts short-term policy rate for the first time since August 2022 as recovery weakens

The People’s Bank of China lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9 percent, according to a statement Tuesday. It was the first reduction in the rate since August 2022.

Jun 13, 2023 9:01 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market 

MARKET: LOOKS UP
- Macro cheer as CPI and IIP data look good
- Cues positive, market has corrected from top
- Market has triggers to attempt all-time highs
- Liquidity will improve from June 15 adv tax date
- Global cues very strong, Nasdaq leads US markets
- Brent crude cools further towards $72/bbl
- Fin Nifty expiry today, need to keep HDFC twins on radar
- Ex of HDFC twins and Reliance, market at new highs
- Broader market has been very strong
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- First resistance zone: 18,675-18,700 (Options based)
- Bigger resistance zone: 18,740-18,800 (Previous swing highs)
- First support zone: 18,550-18,600 (Options based)
- Bigger support zone: 18,450-18,500 (20 DEMA zone)
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Bank Nifty again defended 20 DEMA on closing basis
- Bank Nifty’s low: 43,874, current 20 DEMA: 43,879
- First support zone: 43,800-43,875
- Bigger support zone: 43,500-43,600
- First resistance zone: 44,150-44,200
- Bigger resistance zone: 44,400-44,500
- Above 44,500, a fast move to 45,000 opens up

Jun 13, 2023 8:49 AM

Stock Market Update | Positive global cues, easing inflation will lend support to the Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index managed a close above the 18,600 mark, even as it traded in an extremely narrow band. 18,600 - 18,650 continues to remain the range with all the action shifting to the midcap index. Here are the five things to know before the trade today

Jun 13, 2023 8:44 AM

Share Market News | Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,702 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 617 per share.

Jun 13, 2023 8:39 AM

Stocks To Buy/Sell | Zomato, Macrotech Developers among 4 stocks that can rally up to 22% in near term

Based on the technical factors, analysts at Axis Securities suggest four stocks — Zomato, Macrotech Developers, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Globus Spirits — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks. 

Jun 13, 2023 8:33 AM

Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Can Fin Homes, EIl And More To Be In Focus 

Jun 13, 2023 8:31 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market

- Nifty Bank could be due to find its form  
- Nifty Financial Services index expiry today 
- Lower crude prices a tailwind this morning  
 
Institutional Data on 12-Jun-23 
- Institutions net bought Rs.1,167 crore 
- FIIs were sellers but gross volumes were 25 percent lower vs June 2023 average 
 
FII in FNO 
a. Index Futures: Covered 12k shorts 
b. Buying Index Options: Bought 1.7 lkh calls, 2 calls for 1 put  
c. Writing Index Options: Wrote 1.35 lkh Puts, more puts than calls  
 
Nifty Options Data 
Strike                                    Change in OI                                      Premium 
18600 Put                            +37.60 lk shares                                          53 
18700 call                            -13 lkh shares                                              41 
              
Nifty levels 
20 DMA                                18,454 
Ressitance                          18750-18800 
 
Nifty Financial Services  
Writing seen at 19450 & 19500 puts 
Resistance           19480 
Support                 19350

Jun 13, 2023 8:26 AM

Editor's Take | Strong Global Markets To Aid Sentiment, Says Sonia Shenoy

- Expectation of a pause by the Fed 
- Nikkei hits fresh 2023 highs
- Strong buying from domestic institutions
- DIIs bought 3,038 crore in last two days
- India retail inflation dips to a 25 month low of 4.25 percent in May
- Nifty continues to face resistance at 18,600-18,650

Jun 13, 2023 8:23 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook 

- India May CPI of 4.25 percent bodes well for RBI to turn more decisively dovish in August
- Overnight, the Nasdaq gained 1.53 percent, and S&P 500 rose 0.93 percent.
- Sharp four percent fall in brent oil prices to $71.96 per barrel
- US CPI data tonight & then FOMC decision on Wednesday
- Yesterday, Nifty bounced off Friday’s low, Midcaps/Smallcaps did well
- Friday's low of 18,555 & 20-day MA at 18,453 are support levels now
- On the way up, 18,788 is the upside level to take out
- Bank Nifty has closed marginally below the 20-day MA (43,980)
- Breach below 20-day MA is not significant yet
- Bank Nifty has downside level at 40-day EMA at 43,352
- Resistance level for Bank Nifty at 44,499

Jun 13, 2023 8:20 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Slides, Dollar Firm Ahead Of FOMC Outcome

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys lead
Jun 13, 2023 8:09 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent

Jun 13, 2023 8:07 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X