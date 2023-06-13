Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys lead

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Higher, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys Lead
Share Market Update | Action lies in the Midcap index while the Nifty 50 consolidates
The overall chart pattern of the Nifty 50 indicates a bounce from lower levels in the coming sessions, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. While immediate downside support is at 18,500, resistance on the upside is seen at 18,800. Here's the trade setup for June 13.
Global Market Cues | Oil Holds Near Three-Month Low As Demand Concerns Reverberate
Oil holds near its lowest level in almost three months on persistent concerns over the demand outlook in China and the US.
Rupee Check | INR Remains Unchanged Vs USD
Global Cues | China cuts short-term policy rate for the first time since August 2022 as recovery weakens
The People’s Bank of China lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9 percent, according to a statement Tuesday. It was the first reduction in the rate since August 2022.
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: LOOKS UP
- Macro cheer as CPI and IIP data look good
- Cues positive, market has corrected from top
- Market has triggers to attempt all-time highs
- Liquidity will improve from June 15 adv tax date
- Global cues very strong, Nasdaq leads US markets
- Brent crude cools further towards $72/bbl
- Fin Nifty expiry today, need to keep HDFC twins on radar
- Ex of HDFC twins and Reliance, market at new highs
- Broader market has been very strong
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- First resistance zone: 18,675-18,700 (Options based)
- Bigger resistance zone: 18,740-18,800 (Previous swing highs)
- First support zone: 18,550-18,600 (Options based)
- Bigger support zone: 18,450-18,500 (20 DEMA zone)
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Bank Nifty again defended 20 DEMA on closing basis
- Bank Nifty’s low: 43,874, current 20 DEMA: 43,879
- First support zone: 43,800-43,875
- Bigger support zone: 43,500-43,600
- First resistance zone: 44,150-44,200
- Bigger resistance zone: 44,400-44,500
- Above 44,500, a fast move to 45,000 opens up
Stock Market Update | Positive global cues, easing inflation will lend support to the Nifty 50
The Nifty 50 index managed a close above the 18,600 mark, even as it traded in an extremely narrow band. 18,600 - 18,650 continues to remain the range with all the action shifting to the midcap index. Here are the five things to know before the trade today
Share Market News | Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Bernstein has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Gland Pharma with a target of Rs 1,702 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 617 per share.
Stocks To Buy/Sell | Zomato, Macrotech Developers among 4 stocks that can rally up to 22% in near term
Based on the technical factors, analysts at Axis Securities suggest four stocks — Zomato, Macrotech Developers, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Globus Spirits — that investors can look to buy and hold for the next three to four weeks.
Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Can Fin Homes, EIl And More To Be In Focus
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
- Nifty Bank could be due to find its form
- Nifty Financial Services index expiry today
- Lower crude prices a tailwind this morning
Institutional Data on 12-Jun-23
- Institutions net bought Rs.1,167 crore
- FIIs were sellers but gross volumes were 25 percent lower vs June 2023 average
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures: Covered 12k shorts
b. Buying Index Options: Bought 1.7 lkh calls, 2 calls for 1 put
c. Writing Index Options: Wrote 1.35 lkh Puts, more puts than calls
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
18600 Put +37.60 lk shares 53
18700 call -13 lkh shares 41
Nifty levels
20 DMA 18,454
Ressitance 18750-18800
Nifty Financial Services
Writing seen at 19450 & 19500 puts
Resistance 19480
Support 19350
Editor's Take | Strong Global Markets To Aid Sentiment, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Expectation of a pause by the Fed
- Nikkei hits fresh 2023 highs
- Strong buying from domestic institutions
- DIIs bought 3,038 crore in last two days
- India retail inflation dips to a 25 month low of 4.25 percent in May
- Nifty continues to face resistance at 18,600-18,650
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- India May CPI of 4.25 percent bodes well for RBI to turn more decisively dovish in August
- Overnight, the Nasdaq gained 1.53 percent, and S&P 500 rose 0.93 percent.
- Sharp four percent fall in brent oil prices to $71.96 per barrel
- US CPI data tonight & then FOMC decision on Wednesday
- Yesterday, Nifty bounced off Friday’s low, Midcaps/Smallcaps did well
- Friday's low of 18,555 & 20-day MA at 18,453 are support levels now
- On the way up, 18,788 is the upside level to take out
- Bank Nifty has closed marginally below the 20-day MA (43,980)
- Breach below 20-day MA is not significant yet
- Bank Nifty has downside level at 40-day EMA at 43,352
- Resistance level for Bank Nifty at 44,499
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.1 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent