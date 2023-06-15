CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 15, 2023 9:59 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat, but later slipped into the red. Losses in IT and financial shares led the headline indices lower. On the other hand, healthcare and FMCG stocks traded in the green.

Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price | Shares Hit Record High 

- Company will acquire a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore, in Kolkata, for a luxury residential project.

- Project will have a developable potential of about 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

- Shares are trading three percent higher at Rs 1,551.9 apiece.

- Trading at a 52-week high and has risen 25 percent so far this year.

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 10:21 AM

Market Update | India Market Capitalisation Hits Record High

Jun 15, 2023 10:11 AM

Market Update | Most Paint Stocks Gain As Global Crude Oil Benchmarks Slide

However, Nippon Paints is trading 3.5 percent lower at this hour. 

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:57 AM

Share Market Update | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta On Metals 
"We generally have a negative view on metals, but sure, they could be trading rallies and if you have that mindset, where you want to trade the rallies, then you should understand these businesses better, and the stock price moves better and then perhaps you can make some money on it. But I haven't been successful on that count so I generally always avoid them," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities. 

Jun 15, 2023 9:46 AM

Adani Wilmar Share Price Update | Stock Rises Nearly 3 Percent
- Adani Wilmar stock climbs nearly 3 percent on Thursday morning
- The movement comes after Government reduces customs duty on imports of soya-bean oil & sunflower oil
- Adani Wilmar snaps 5-day losing streak
- The stock recovers almost all the losses from the last 5 sessions

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:45 AM

Hospital Company Stocks Rise After JPMorgan Initiates Coverage

Target Prices:

- Apollo Hospitals: Rs 5,950 per share

- Fortis: Rs 355 per share

- Max Health: Rs 620 per share

- Medanta: Rs 710 per share

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:43 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Top Losers At This Hour

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:36 AM

Varun Beverages Share Price | Shares In Focus, Stock Up 5.4%

The shares are trading ex-dividend today.

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:24 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Flat, Midcaps mirror Headline Indices

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead
Jun 15, 2023 9:16 AM

Rupee Check | INR Rises Vs USD

Jun 15, 2023 9:10 AM

Stocks To Watch | Spandana Sphoorty To Be In Focus

- Spandana Sphoorty clarifies on reports of stake sale to Yes Bank, calls it incorrect and speculative.

- Company says board, promoter and company committed to deliver business plan under Vision 2025. 

Jun 15, 2023 9:07 AM

Axis Bank Block Deal | 2.25 Crore Shares Change Hands

Bain Capital likely seller. Shares change hands at 968 per share. CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday that Bain Capital was likely to sell stake.  

Jun 15, 2023 8:55 AM

Stocks To Watch | Godrej Properties To Be In Focus 

- Godrej Properties to acquire land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata. 

- The project will have a developable potential of approximately 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

Jun 15, 2023 8:49 AM

Stocks To Watch | Axis Bank, M&M, KFin Tech And More To Be In Focus

Jun 15, 2023 8:47 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook 

MORE EASING IN CHINA
- Chinese central bank cuts key medium term lending rate
- One year medium term lending facility (MTLF) rate cut 10 basis points to 2.65 percent
- First such cut in 10 months
- China had cut seven day reverse repo rate by 10 basis point earlier this week
- Metals : China positive cue; Fed negative cue
- Nifty Metal : Up 5.5 percent in June
- Nifty : Up 1.2 percent in June
 
HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: MF View
- MFs say excessive volatility unlikely
- Industry claims holding at some AMCs may be 1-2 percent above 10 percent single security cap
- Rebalancing within own portfolio possible via order matching

Jun 15, 2023 8:38 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X