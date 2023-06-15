Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade flat, ITs drag, FMCGs lead

Godrej Properties Share Price | Shares Hit Record High
- Company will acquire a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore, in Kolkata, for a luxury residential project.
- Project will have a developable potential of about 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
- Shares are trading three percent higher at Rs 1,551.9 apiece.
- Trading at a 52-week high and has risen 25 percent so far this year.
Market Update | India Market Capitalisation Hits Record High
Share Market Update | Elixir Equities' Dipan Mehta On Metals
"We generally have a negative view on metals, but sure, they could be trading rallies and if you have that mindset, where you want to trade the rallies, then you should understand these businesses better, and the stock price moves better and then perhaps you can make some money on it. But I haven't been successful on that count so I generally always avoid them," says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
Adani Wilmar Share Price Update | Stock Rises Nearly 3 Percent
- Adani Wilmar stock climbs nearly 3 percent on Thursday morning
- The movement comes after Government reduces customs duty on imports of soya-bean oil & sunflower oil
- Adani Wilmar snaps 5-day losing streak
- The stock recovers almost all the losses from the last 5 sessions
Rupee Check | INR Rises Vs USD
Stocks To Watch | Spandana Sphoorty To Be In Focus
- Spandana Sphoorty clarifies on reports of stake sale to Yes Bank, calls it incorrect and speculative.
- Company says board, promoter and company committed to deliver business plan under Vision 2025.
Axis Bank Block Deal | 2.25 Crore Shares Change Hands
Bain Capital likely seller. Shares change hands at 968 per share. CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday that Bain Capital was likely to sell stake.
Stocks To Watch | Godrej Properties To Be In Focus
- Godrej Properties to acquire land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata.
- The project will have a developable potential of approximately 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
Stocks To Watch | Axis Bank, M&M, KFin Tech And More To Be In Focus
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook
MORE EASING IN CHINA
- Chinese central bank cuts key medium term lending rate
- One year medium term lending facility (MTLF) rate cut 10 basis points to 2.65 percent
- First such cut in 10 months
- China had cut seven day reverse repo rate by 10 basis point earlier this week
- Metals : China positive cue; Fed negative cue
- Nifty Metal : Up 5.5 percent in June
- Nifty : Up 1.2 percent in June
HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: MF View
- MFs say excessive volatility unlikely
- Industry claims holding at some AMCs may be 1-2 percent above 10 percent single security cap
- Rebalancing within own portfolio possible via order matching