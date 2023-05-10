Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up gains, SBI, UPL, Axis Bank top losers

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up gains, SBI, UPL, Axis Bank top losers
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 10:03 AM IST (Updated)


Share Market LIVE Update: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 slipped in the red on Wednesday, minutes after opening higher. Losses in financial and IT shares led the headline indices lower. Oil, gas shares, however, traded in the green. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Nifty 50 companies Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Larsen & Toubro due to post its earnings later in the day. Bosch, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas and Escorts Kubota will also be reporting their numbers for the quarter ended March 2023 today. Indian shares extended gains in Tuesday's session, however, ended flat following a last-hour fall. The Nifty 50 index is just nearly three percent away from its all-time high of 18,888.



Stock Market News | Coforge and Laurus Labs to trade ex-dividend today 

The companies will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The shares of the IT company closed 0.1 percent higher at Rs 4,120.20 apiece on Tuesday, while the pharma shares closed at Rs 335.25 per share, up 1.56 percent. (Read more)

May 10, 2023 10:07 AM

Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 give up gains, slide into the red

The Sensex is down 134 points or 0.2 percent at 61,627.3, while Nifty is at 18,225.1, down 40.9 points or 0.2 percent. 

May 10, 2023 10:00 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Dr Reddy's shares slide ahead of earnings

The shares of the pharma company are trading a percent lower at this hour. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company to report a 17 percent growth in revenue for the January to March quarter. The EBITDA for the quarter under review is expected at Rs 1,615 crore and margin are expected to come at 25 percent. (Dr Reddy's Q4 Preview)

May 10, 2023 9:44 AM

Share Market Live | Shemaroo Entertainment shares surge 10% on quarterly earnings

The shares of the entertainment company are up 9.98 percent at Rs 130.05 per share. The company on Tuesday reported its numbers for the quarter ended March 2023. The net profit came at Rs 4.8 crore against Rs 2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year. Revenue rose 75.7 percent to Rs 164.5 crore against Rs 93.6 crore on year-on-year basis.

May 10, 2023 9:33 AM

Stock Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh recommends buying Mahindra and Mahindra, EIH and City Union Bank. (Target price, stop loss and more)

May 10, 2023 9:27 AM

Nifty 50 Update | Index above 18,300

The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,307.8 at the opening hour, up 41.8 points or 0.2 percent higher from its previous close. 39 out of 50 index stocks are trading with gains. Powergrid, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto, up 0.9 to 1.4 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, UPL, Grasim and Tata Consumer, down 0.4 to one percent, are the top laggards. 

May 10, 2023 9:20 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with gains

The Sensex is up 82 points or 0.1 percent at 61,843.4, Nifty 50 at 18,302.2, up 36.2 points or 0.2 percent. 

May 10, 2023 9:17 AM

Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Here are buying/selling recommendations for Wednesday's session from market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya. (Read more)

May 10, 2023 9:15 AM

Share Market Live | KRChoksey's Deven Choksey on cement stocks

"From a perspective of looking at cement as a space for investment, whatever the troubled times that they had to go through in the last year, probably they have completed that. And I would believe that the higher amount of uptake, at the same time the margin stability would probably allow the stocks to perform better than what they did in the last year," Deven Choksey, KRChoksey.

May 10, 2023 9:08 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.06 vs the US dollar

The Indian currency opens two paise lower from its previous close on Wednesday.

May 10, 2023 9:04 AM

Share Market Update | Nifty 50 within touching distance of all-time high ahead of US inflation data

Nifty 50 companies Dr Reddy's and L&T will report quarterly earnings today. Foreign investors were net buyers, and bought worth Rs 1,942 crore in the cash market on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before the opening bell on Wednesday. 

May 10, 2023 9:02 AM

Stocks to Watch | Shares of Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Shipping Corporation of India, IndiGo and more to be in focus

These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 10.

May 10, 2023 8:54 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market

MARKET: GAME OF PING PONG
Nifty Open: 18,303
Nifty high: 18,344
Nifty low: 18,229
Nifty close: 18,264
 
MARKET: GAME OF PING PONG
Day                       Nifty
May 4:                 +166
May 5                   -187
May 8                   +195
May 9                   +1.6
 
MARKET: IMPORTANT DAY
Nifty trading in last big congestion zone
Midcap and Bank Nifty very close to 52-w highs
FII momentum remains very strong
Karnataka elections today, exit polls in evening
Domestic numbers continue to look very strong
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing yesterday at 18,300 and 18,350
Congestion zone for Nifty: 18,347-18,378
Big short covering likely if Nifty crosses 18,378
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing in 43,400-43,600 zone
Big resistance zone: 43,512-43,659
Support zone: 42,800-43,000
Need to see behaviour of ICICI Bank and SBI today

May 10, 2023 8:48 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude benchmarks up, investors await inflation data 

US 10-year yield rises to 3.5 percent and two-year yield at four percent ahead of inflation reading. 
European Markets close largely lower on Tuesday, CAC slips 0.6 percent, DAX flat.
Crude rises as US government plans to refill emergency oil reserve, brent abpve $77/bbl
Gold prices inch higher, at $2,035/oz as investors await US CPI data. 
May 10, 2023 8:46 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices extended losses ahead of inflation data

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent

May 10, 2023 8:35 AM