Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 give up gains, SBI, UPL, Axis Bank top losers

Stock Market News | Coforge and Laurus Labs to trade ex-dividend today
The companies will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The shares of the IT company closed 0.1 percent higher at Rs 4,120.20 apiece on Tuesday, while the pharma shares closed at Rs 335.25 per share, up 1.56 percent. (Read more)
Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 give up gains, slide into the red
The Sensex is down 134 points or 0.2 percent at 61,627.3, while Nifty is at 18,225.1, down 40.9 points or 0.2 percent.
Nifty 50 Update | Dr Reddy's shares slide ahead of earnings
The shares of the pharma company are trading a percent lower at this hour. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company to report a 17 percent growth in revenue for the January to March quarter. The EBITDA for the quarter under review is expected at Rs 1,615 crore and margin are expected to come at 25 percent. (Dr Reddy's Q4 Preview)
Share Market Live | Shemaroo Entertainment shares surge 10% on quarterly earnings
The shares of the entertainment company are up 9.98 percent at Rs 130.05 per share. The company on Tuesday reported its numbers for the quarter ended March 2023. The net profit came at Rs 4.8 crore against Rs 2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous year. Revenue rose 75.7 percent to Rs 164.5 crore against Rs 93.6 crore on year-on-year basis.
Stock Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh recommends buying Mahindra and Mahindra, EIH and City Union Bank. (Target price, stop loss and more)
Nifty 50 Update | Index above 18,300
The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,307.8 at the opening hour, up 41.8 points or 0.2 percent higher from its previous close. 39 out of 50 index stocks are trading with gains. Powergrid, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto, up 0.9 to 1.4 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, UPL, Grasim and Tata Consumer, down 0.4 to one percent, are the top laggards.
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with gains
The Sensex is up 82 points or 0.1 percent at 61,843.4, Nifty 50 at 18,302.2, up 36.2 points or 0.2 percent.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are buying/selling recommendations for Wednesday's session from market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya. (Read more)
Share Market Live | KRChoksey's Deven Choksey on cement stocks
"From a perspective of looking at cement as a space for investment, whatever the troubled times that they had to go through in the last year, probably they have completed that. And I would believe that the higher amount of uptake, at the same time the margin stability would probably allow the stocks to perform better than what they did in the last year," Deven Choksey, KRChoksey.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.06 vs the US dollar
The Indian currency opens two paise lower from its previous close on Wednesday.
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 within touching distance of all-time high ahead of US inflation data
Nifty 50 companies Dr Reddy's and L&T will report quarterly earnings today. Foreign investors were net buyers, and bought worth Rs 1,942 crore in the cash market on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before the opening bell on Wednesday.
Stocks to Watch | Shares of Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Shipping Corporation of India, IndiGo and more to be in focus
These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 10.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: GAME OF PING PONG
Nifty Open: 18,303
Nifty high: 18,344
Nifty low: 18,229
Nifty close: 18,264
Day Nifty
May 4: +166
May 5 -187
May 8 +195
May 9 +1.6
MARKET: IMPORTANT DAY
Nifty trading in last big congestion zone
Midcap and Bank Nifty very close to 52-w highs
FII momentum remains very strong
Karnataka elections today, exit polls in evening
Domestic numbers continue to look very strong
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing yesterday at 18,300 and 18,350
Congestion zone for Nifty: 18,347-18,378
Big short covering likely if Nifty crosses 18,378
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing in 43,400-43,600 zone
Big resistance zone: 43,512-43,659
Support zone: 42,800-43,000
Need to see behaviour of ICICI Bank and SBI today
Global Market Cue | Crude benchmarks up, investors await inflation data
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices extended losses ahead of inflation data
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent