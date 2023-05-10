Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty 50 above 18,300

Stock Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh recommends buying Mahindra and Mahindra, EIH and City Union Bank. (Target price, stop loss and more)
Nifty 50 Update | Index above 18,300
The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,307.8 at the opening hour, up 41.8 points or 0.2 percent higher from its previous close. 39 out of 50 index stocks are trading with gains. Powergrid, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto, up 0.9 to 1.4 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, UPL, Grasim and Tata Consumer, down 0.4 to one percent, are the top laggards.
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open with gains
The Sensex is up 82 points or 0.1 percent at 61,843.4, Nifty 50 at 18,302.2, up 36.2 points or 0.2 percent.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are buying/selling recommendations for Wednesday's session from market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya. (Read more)
Share Market Live | KRChoksey's Deven Choksey on cement stocks
"From a perspective of looking at cement as a space for investment, whatever the troubled times that they had to go through in the last year, probably they have completed that. And I would believe that the higher amount of uptake, at the same time the margin stability would probably allow the stocks to perform better than what they did in the last year," Deven Choksey, KRChoksey.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens lower at 82.06 vs the US dollar
The Indian currency opens two paise lower from its previous close on Wednesday.
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 within touching distance of all-time high ahead of US inflation data
Nifty 50 companies Dr Reddy's and L&T will report quarterly earnings today. Foreign investors were net buyers, and bought worth Rs 1,942 crore in the cash market on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before the opening bell on Wednesday.
Stocks to Watch | Shares of Reliance Industries, SpiceJet, Shipping Corporation of India, IndiGo and more to be in focus
These are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 10.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: GAME OF PING PONG
Nifty Open: 18,303
Nifty high: 18,344
Nifty low: 18,229
Nifty close: 18,264
Day Nifty
May 4: +166
May 5 -187
May 8 +195
May 9 +1.6
MARKET: IMPORTANT DAY
Nifty trading in last big congestion zone
Midcap and Bank Nifty very close to 52-w highs
FII momentum remains very strong
Karnataka elections today, exit polls in evening
Domestic numbers continue to look very strong
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing yesterday at 18,300 and 18,350
Congestion zone for Nifty: 18,347-18,378
Big short covering likely if Nifty crosses 18,378
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Heavy Call writing in 43,400-43,600 zone
Big resistance zone: 43,512-43,659
Support zone: 42,800-43,000
Need to see behaviour of ICICI Bank and SBI today
Global Market Cue | Crude benchmarks up, investors await inflation data
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices extended losses ahead of inflation data
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.4 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 needs to cross this level for further upside, but chart remains bullish
Nifty 50 needs to cross 18,300 to move higher towards 18,600 and 18,700. The index hit a day's high of 18,343 in the previous session, Nifty 50's highest intraday peak since December 21 last year. (Trade setup for May 10)
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 closed flat after trading higher on Tuesday
Nifty Bank slipped 86 points to 43,198 while midcap index gained 12 points and closed at 32,489. Auto Stocks continued the gaining momentum Nifty Auto hits an all time time high. TCS along with Axis Bank, Infosys and HDFC helped the market go up while ITC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top losers on Nifty 50. (Read more on May 9 session)
