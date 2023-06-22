Stock Market Live: Sensex cools off after opening at record high, Nifty 50 little changed

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 9:40 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at record high on Thursday, while Nifty 50 traded flat. Minutes into the trade, the Sensex has cooled off, and both indices are trading flat. Financial and auto shares are extending gains, while IT and power stocks are under pressure. 

Market News | Warrants To Continue Trading In Name Of HDFC Bank As SEBI Relaxes Rule

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) inform HDFC and HDFC Bank about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relaxing a rule with reference to warrant listing. More here

Jun 22, 2023 9:32 AM

Delhivery Shares Price Update | Shares Jump To Eight-Month High

2.5 percent equity changes hands in large deal.

Jun 22, 2023 9:29 AM

Market Open | Sensex At Record High, Nifty 50 Opens Flat

Jun 22, 2023 9:16 AM

Delhivery Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Pre-Opening Session

Jun 22, 2023 9:13 AM

Rupee Check | INR Rises To 81.93 Vs USD

The Indian currency settled at 82.04 vs the greenback on Wednesday.

Jun 22, 2023 9:06 AM

Stocks To Watch | TCS, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC And More To Be In Focus

Jun 22, 2023 9:05 AM

Global Market Cues | Crude Benchmarks, Gold Prices Extend Gains

Jun 22, 2023 9:04 AM

Craftsman Auto Large Trade | Shares Change Hands Via Block Deal

Jun 22, 2023 9:02 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market 

MARKET: READY FOR HIGHER PEAKS
Delivery buying of over Rs 1,000 cr in HDFC Bank
Bank Nifty managed to make a higher low
Nifty IT closed above 200 DMA, TCS above 200 DMA
Markets showing signs that new highs will sustain
If monsoon progresses well, a sharp move to 20,000 possible
Everyone expecting correction, market may not oblige
 
MARKET: VERY STRONG LIQUIDITY
Market has absorbed blocks worth Rs 10,000 cr in 2 days
Another 2 blocks launched, third is possible before open
Stocks surging 10-15% after block deals
Yesterday, both PEL and Shriram Fin rallied over 10%
No of BSE stocks at 52-w high: 241
Small Cap stocks still have valuation comfort
Every dip should be used to buy
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
No trade today on Nifty till 1 pm
Expiry trade might come after 1 pm
Compulsive traders should respect options range
Options range: 18,762-18,938
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
HDFC Bank has bottomed out, +ve for Index
ICICI Bank has still not show signs of bottom
Next levels to watch for ICICI: 200 DMA of 895
Bank Nifty is in 43,450-44,050 range

Jun 22, 2023 8:59 AM

Sansera Eng Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal, Client Ebene & CVCIGP II Employee Ebene Likely Sellers

Jun 22, 2023 8:55 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Market Outlook

Powell Speak
“Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”
 
“Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year,
 
Dollar index falls 0.5% as comments seen ‘less hawkish’ by currency mkts
UK May CPI above estimates at 8.7%; core inflation accelerates
Pronounced selling in US tech stocks
Nasdaq falls 1.2% vs 0.5% fall in S&P 500
Bitcoin tops $30,000; Highest level since April
Trigger: Prospects of mainstream financial firms launching crypto products
 
FIIs Net Buy Rs 4,013 Cr In cash mkt
DIIs Net Buy Rs 550 Cr cash mkt
Nifty continues to suffer ‘fear of heights’
Monsoon delay an overhang

Jun 22, 2023 8:49 AM

Prashant Nair's View On Market

Nifty bounced off low yet again, 30 points away from ATH
Overnight: SPX -0.52%, Nasdaq -1.21%
Oil moved up 1.4% to $77/bbl
Fed Chair Powell testified before the House - Fed remains "far off" its inflation goal
Fed’s Bostic (non-voter): “Policy may now be sufficiently restrictive”
Nifty continues to consolidate between 18,450 & 18,900 levels
Support come in at 18,660 & then at the 20-day MA at 18,637
Bank Nifty has resistance at recent high of 44,083
Support for Bank Nifty comes in at 40-day EMA at 43,487
Heavy action in midcaps & smallcaps continues

Jun 22, 2023 8:42 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook

Nifty Highs 
01-Dec-22                            18888 
16-Jun-23                            18865 
19-Jun-23                            18881 
20-Jun-23                            18840 
21-Jun-23                            18876 
 
FII in FNO 
a. Index Futures 
                                Change in OI (contracts)                               Positioning  
Long                                   -2123                                                         53% 
Short                                  -4135                                                          47% 
 
b. Buying Index Options 
Calls                       +105762 
Puts                        +93360 
 
c. Writing Index Options 
Calls                       +120933                
Puts                        +140895 
 
Strike                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
18850 Put                              +39 lk shares                           36 
18800 Put                              +51 lk shares                           19 
18900 Call                             +31 lk shares                           24 
 
Nifty levels 
Support                18775-18805 
Resistance           18925 
 
Nifty Bank Levels 
20 DMA                43,974 
50 DMA                43,420 

Jun 22, 2023 8:36 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green Despite A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Most Asian markets are trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
- Markets in Hong Kong and China are shut today on account of dragon boat festival. 

Jun 22, 2023 8:08 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Edged Lower After Fed Chair Jerome Powell Hinted At Further Rate Hikes

The three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent

Jun 22, 2023 7:57 AM