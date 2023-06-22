Stock Market Live: Sensex cools off after opening at record high, Nifty 50 little changed

Market News | Warrants To Continue Trading In Name Of HDFC Bank As SEBI Relaxes Rule
The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) inform HDFC and HDFC Bank about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relaxing a rule with reference to warrant listing. More here
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: READY FOR HIGHER PEAKS
Delivery buying of over Rs 1,000 cr in HDFC Bank
Bank Nifty managed to make a higher low
Nifty IT closed above 200 DMA, TCS above 200 DMA
Markets showing signs that new highs will sustain
If monsoon progresses well, a sharp move to 20,000 possible
Everyone expecting correction, market may not oblige
MARKET: VERY STRONG LIQUIDITY
Market has absorbed blocks worth Rs 10,000 cr in 2 days
Another 2 blocks launched, third is possible before open
Stocks surging 10-15% after block deals
Yesterday, both PEL and Shriram Fin rallied over 10%
No of BSE stocks at 52-w high: 241
Small Cap stocks still have valuation comfort
Every dip should be used to buy
NIFTY OUTLOOK
No trade today on Nifty till 1 pm
Expiry trade might come after 1 pm
Compulsive traders should respect options range
Options range: 18,762-18,938
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
HDFC Bank has bottomed out, +ve for Index
ICICI Bank has still not show signs of bottom
Next levels to watch for ICICI: 200 DMA of 895
Bank Nifty is in 43,450-44,050 range
Sansera Eng Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal, Client Ebene & CVCIGP II Employee Ebene Likely Sellers
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay Market Outlook
Powell Speak
“Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go.”
“Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year,
Dollar index falls 0.5% as comments seen ‘less hawkish’ by currency mkts
UK May CPI above estimates at 8.7%; core inflation accelerates
Pronounced selling in US tech stocks
Nasdaq falls 1.2% vs 0.5% fall in S&P 500
Bitcoin tops $30,000; Highest level since April
Trigger: Prospects of mainstream financial firms launching crypto products
FIIs Net Buy Rs 4,013 Cr In cash mkt
DIIs Net Buy Rs 550 Cr cash mkt
Nifty continues to suffer ‘fear of heights’
Monsoon delay an overhang
Prashant Nair's View On Market
Nifty bounced off low yet again, 30 points away from ATH
Overnight: SPX -0.52%, Nasdaq -1.21%
Oil moved up 1.4% to $77/bbl
Fed Chair Powell testified before the House - Fed remains "far off" its inflation goal
Fed’s Bostic (non-voter): “Policy may now be sufficiently restrictive”
Nifty continues to consolidate between 18,450 & 18,900 levels
Support come in at 18,660 & then at the 20-day MA at 18,637
Bank Nifty has resistance at recent high of 44,083
Support for Bank Nifty comes in at 40-day EMA at 43,487
Heavy action in midcaps & smallcaps continues
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
Nifty Highs
01-Dec-22 18888
16-Jun-23 18865
19-Jun-23 18881
20-Jun-23 18840
21-Jun-23 18876
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures
Change in OI (contracts) Positioning
Long -2123 53%
Short -4135 47%
b. Buying Index Options
Calls +105762
Puts +93360
c. Writing Index Options
Calls +120933
Puts +140895
Strike Change in OI Premium
18850 Put +39 lk shares 36
18800 Put +51 lk shares 19
18900 Call +31 lk shares 24
Nifty levels
Support 18775-18805
Resistance 18925
Nifty Bank Levels
20 DMA 43,974
50 DMA 43,420
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green Despite A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Most Asian markets are trading in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
- Markets in Hong Kong and China are shut today on account of dragon boat festival.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Edged Lower After Fed Chair Jerome Powell Hinted At Further Rate Hikes
The three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent