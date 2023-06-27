Stock Market Live: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty 50 above 17,500, financials, ITs lead

Britannia Share Price Update | Shares Off Day's High
- Shares are trading 0.4 percent lower.
- Shares are trading off the day's high of Rs 5,037.8, not far from 52-week high of 5,085.2.
Stock Market Live Update | Centrum Broking's Nischal Maheshwari On Shree Cement
"Shree Cement has always traded at a fairly steep premium to the market and it continues to do so. So I think this correction should be looked at as a buying opportunity. It is always traded well basically. The volumes are going to be good. This quarter is going to be good basically, the June quarter for the cement industry as a whole and for Shree Cement in particular. So I think this could be a good opportunity to accumulate," says Nischal Maheshwari, CEO Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking.
BSE Sensex Update | Index Up 140 Points
- The Sensex is trading 142 points or 0.2 percent higher at 63,112.
- 22 out of the 30 stocks are trading in the green.
- Tata Steel (+1.1%), M&M (+0.8), Infosys (+0.7%) are the top index gainers.
- On the other hand, Sun Pharma (-0.4%), IndusInd Bank (-0.6%), and Titan (-0.9%) are the top losers.
Nifty 50 Live | Index Trading At 18,750
HDFC Bank is contributing 46.6 points to the index upside.
Axis Bank is contributing 26.2 points to the index upside.
SBI is contributing 18.7 points to the index upside.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is contributing 18.3 points to the index upside.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by technical analyst Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,055 with a stop loss at Rs 1,004
Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,590 with a stop loss at Rs 1,512
Sell Voltas for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 777
Sell Bosch for a target of Rs 18,000 with a stop loss at Rs 18,875
Buy Mazagon Dock Ship for a target of Rs 1,750-1,800
Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:
Buy Info Edge for a target of Rs 4,600-4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,340
Buy Jindal Steel and Power for a target of Rs 600-620 with a stop loss at Rs 555
Recommendations by Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking:
Buy M&M for a target of Rs 1,410 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375
Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 955
Rupee Check | INR Opens At 81.97 Vs USD
The Indian currency settled at 82.04 vs the greenback on Monday.
Sapphire Foods Large Trade | Shares Change Hands In Block Deal Window
30.0 lakh shares change hands at Rs 1,377 per share.
Adani Group Update | Gautam Adani Talks About Short-Selling Issue
Share Market Update | 18,650 Remains The Decisive Level For The Nifty 50 Amidst Tech Sell-Off On Wall Street
Losses on Wall Street were mainly led by the Nasdaq, which fell 1.2 percent, courtesy a six percent drop in Tesla post a Goldman Sachs downgrade. Other tech stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, all fell over three percent. Here are the five things to know before the opening bell.
Stocks To Watch | Sapphire Foods, AB Capital, ICICI Pru And More To Be In Focus
Stock Market Update | Nifty 50's Fate To Be Decided By A 75-Point Range As F&O Expiry Nears
The Nifty 50 traded in a 75-point range on Monday. The same 75 points will now determine which way the index heads as the June F&O series draws to a close. What's more? This is a truncated week as Wednesday will be a holiday. So technically, the June series now only has two trading sessions left. Here's the trade setup for June 27
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty once again successfully defended the 20-day MA yesterday.
- With Nifty's defence of 20-day MA at 18,672, question is do we start an upmove?
- Yesterday's Nifty low of 18,646 important to defend.
- On the upside, Nifty needs to cross 18,794 (61.8 percent retracement of fall).
- Bank Nifty traded sideways, has not broken the 40-day EMA.
- Support for Bank Nifty at 43,511 & then 43,000.
- On the way up, Bank Nifty has resistance at recent high of 44,042.
- Strong momentum in broader markets yesterday.
- Midcap and Smallcap indices did very well, up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.