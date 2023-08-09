Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Under Pressure After Moddy's Downgrades 10 Mid-Sized Banks
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday:.
- S&P 500: down 0.42 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.45 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.79 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended With Cuts, Broader Markets Outperform
Stock market snapped a two day gaining streak and ended with minor cuts on Tuesday, dragged by Reliance, M&M and Power Grid. The headline indices underperformed the broader markets. BSE Sensex fell 84 points to 65,847, while the Nifty 50 fell 26 points to hit 19,571. Nifty Bank, on the other hand, posted a 127 points increase, while the Midcap index, which hit a record high earlier in the session, rose 88 points.
