Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracing global cues

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 9, 2023 7:50:42 AM IST (Published)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 51.5 points or 0.26 percent higher at 19,612 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Tuesday.

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Under Pressure After Moddy's Downgrades 10 Mid-Sized Banks

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday:.
- S&P 500: down 0.42 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.45 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.79 percent

Aug 9, 2023 7:54 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended With Cuts, Broader Markets Outperform

Stock market snapped a two day gaining streak and ended with minor cuts on Tuesday, dragged by Reliance, M&M and Power Grid. The headline indices underperformed the broader markets. BSE Sensex fell 84 points to 65,847, while the Nifty 50 fell 26 points to hit 19,571. Nifty Bank, on the other hand, posted a 127 points increase, while the Midcap index, which hit a record high earlier in the session, rose 88 points.

Read more on August 8 session 

Aug 9, 2023 7:44 AM

Aug 9, 2023 7:32 AM