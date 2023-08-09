Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracing global cues

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red/Green After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.05 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.43 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.38 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.40 percent
Stocks To Watch | Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar To Be In Focus
According to Bloomberg, Adani Enterprises Ltd has been considering a potential sale of its 44 percent stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd for a few months. Adani’s shares are worth about $2.7 billion at the current share price, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Under Pressure After Moddy's Downgrades 10 Mid-Sized Banks
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday:.
- S&P 500: down 0.42 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.45 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.79 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended With Cuts, Broader Markets Outperform
Stock market snapped a two day gaining streak and ended with minor cuts on Tuesday, dragged by Reliance, M&M and Power Grid. The headline indices underperformed the broader markets. BSE Sensex fell 84 points to 65,847, while the Nifty 50 fell 26 points to hit 19,571. Nifty Bank, on the other hand, posted a 127 points increase, while the Midcap index, which hit a record high earlier in the session, rose 88 points.
