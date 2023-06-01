Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower, US House passes debt ceiling bill

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 47.5 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,616.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped four-day winning streak on Wednesday. The bill to raise debt limit and cap government spending in the US was passed by a wide margin on late on Wednesday Eastern Time in the House.
