Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 above 18,550, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco top gainers

Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Prestige Estates with a target of Rs 524 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,310 per share.
The rupee appreciates by nine paise from its previous close to 82.32 vs the US dollar on Friday. The dollar index was last trading marginally lower, while the crude oil benchmarks rise.
Global Market Cues | Oil prices gain as market awaits possible OPEC+ cuts
Oil prices up on Friday as OPEC+ meet and Washington's debt ceiling bill remains in focus. The Brent crude futures are currently trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.7 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) is up 0.5 percent, to $70.5 a barrel. The rise comes after two consecutive days of sliding.
Infosys shares to trade ex-dividend today: How much UK First Lady Akshata and Murthy family will earn
With Infosys' board of directors approving Rs 17.50 per equity share final dividend, Akshata Murty is expected to earn Rs 68.17 crore from the dividend payout. The stock closed 0.17 percent higher at Rs 1,320.55 apiece in Thursday's trade. Shares of IT major Infosys, which is among the best dividend-paying companies in India, will trade ex-dividend today.
Share Market Update | Nifty 50 looks to salvage weekly gains after closing below a key level
The Nifty 50 index has given up all the gains of Monday and Tuesday during the weakness over the last two sessions. The index is now down 12 points for the week, and closed below last Friday's closing level of 18,499. It has also been making lower highs and lower lows during Wednesday and Thursday. Check out the trade setup for June 2.
Stocks To Watch | Coal India, auto stocks, Bank of Maharashtra and more to be in focus today
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Info Edge, AstraZeneca, Dish TV among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 2.
Market Update | Strong global cues may support Nifty 50, Chris Wood bets on AU Small Finance Bank
Flows continue to remain muted, US markets end strong on Thursday, and more. Check these five things to watch as we begin the day today.
Share Market News | Bank of Maharashtra launches QIP — Fixes floor price at Rs 29.98 per share
Pune-based state-run lender Bank of Maharashtra Ltd launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday, June 1 to raise funds from institutional investors. Quantum of the fund raise has not been determined. This also confirms a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on Thursday, where it reported citing sources that the lender plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issue with a base size of Rs 500 crore and a potential greenshoe option of a similar quantum.
Global Market News | US Senate Clears Debt Ceiling Bill
The Senate passes the House-approved bill late Thursday to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending for two years, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay sees caution beneath the surface
- Dollar sees biggest drop in a month
- US manufacturing sector sees contraction for seventh straight month
- ISM manufacturing PMI down to 46.9 in May vs 47.1 in April
- US likely to see smallest monthly job gain since Dec 2020
- Indian market underperformed global peers on Thursday
- Underperformance despite good GDP and auto sales data
- FII long short ratio down to 53.92 vs 60.77 on Wednesday
- FIIs net sellers in market on Thursday
- FPIs pumped in Rs 43,838 crore in equity market in May
- Will enhanced regulatory scrutiny impact flows in short term?