Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 4, 2023 8:22 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 39 points or 0.2 percent higher at 19,490.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday.

Global Market Cue | Crude Prices Rise, US 10-Year Yield Near Highest Level Since November 

Aug 4, 2023 8:16 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market 

- Nifty set to end lower for a second straight week in a row. 
- Last time the Nifty fell for back-to-back weeks was back in March 2023. 
 
FII action 
- In Cash Market stripped of Vedanta trade would be large sellers 
- In FNO: FII net short at highest levels since 11-04-2023 
 
FII on index Futures 
                        Change in OI                      Positioning 
Longs                   -7,613                                    40% 
Shorts                  +28,665                                  60% 
 
FII net long position on Index Futures (in contracts) 
20-07-2023                          +1.04 lkh 
27-07-2023                          +33 k 
03-08-2023                          -40 k 
 
Nifty Options Data 
Strike                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
19500    Call                         +44 lkh shares                           70 
19400    Call                         +42 lkh shares                          117 
19400    Put                         +29.5 lkh shares                        102 
 
Nifty levels 
Resistance          19520-19570 
Support                19250-19300  

Nifty Bank levels 
50 DMA                44,636 
100 DMA              43,233 
 
Key to track today 
- Nifty Bank not breaking down
- Broader market resilience  

Aug 4, 2023 8:14 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook 

WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT?
- US selling pressure arrested, market closes with mild losses.

US earnings score card:
- Apple beat expectations in both earnings and sales
- However apple stock fell two percent after CFO said revenue to decline in September quarter.
- Strong earnings from Amazon, stock up nine percent after better than expected profit and positive guidance.
- Airbnb says nights and experiences bookings grew at slower rate than expected.

- All eyes on US jobs data today for further insights on strength of labor market and economy.
- Economists polled by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls to grow by 200,000 in July.

Big question : Will market bounce back after 2 day fall ?
Big question : Should you buy the dips ? 

FII Selling Reduces 
- FIIs sold Rs 317 crore yesterday, DIIs bought Rs 1,729 crore
- SBI, M&M, Britannia, BHEL to report earnings today.
- Strong earnings from Eicher Motors, top down beat.

Aug 4, 2023 8:10 AM

Stock Market Today | Nifty 50 Looks To Bounce From Lower Levels After Shedding Nearly 400 Points In Two Sessions

Nifty has fallen for two consecutive sessions because of global risk aversion. SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, BHEL will be reporting their earnings today. These are five things to watch before the market opens today

Aug 4, 2023 7:52 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market 

- Two days of selling, Nifty down nearly 350 points.
- Midcaps and Smallcap indices ended higher yesterday.
- Big Question: Will Nifty bottom between 19,200-19,300?
- Global cues mixed, equities flat with SPX down 0.25 percent. 
- US yields are trading like inflation is back and a threat.
- 10 year yield up10 basis points to 4.18 percent; highest since Nov 2022.
- US weekly jobless claims and ISM services both suggest some cooling in US economy.
- Post NY close, Amazon numbers were a strong beat, pushed back against a slowdown.
- Brent oil up 2.5 percent to $85.32 after S. Arabia extends unilateral output cut by another month.
- Nifty needs a positive close and needs to climb above 19,600.
- 40-day EMA at 19,280 is the immediate support
- Resistance stands at 20-day moving average at 19,617.
- Bank Nifty closed near the July lows of 44,547 (close was 44,514)
- Bank Nifty needs a positive close too, 20-day moving average at 45,358
- Next supports come in around the 43,800-43,900 levels

Aug 4, 2023 7:42 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green Despite A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets trade in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.64 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.11 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up two percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.98 percent

Aug 4, 2023 7:32 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Ended Largely Unchanged Amid Rise In Treasury Yield

The three main US indices ended flat on Thursday.
- S&P 500: down 0.25 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.19 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.1 percent

Aug 4, 2023 7:29 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended In The Red, But Off Lows On Thursday

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains tracking global cues
Aug 4, 2023 7:27 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 4, 2023 7:24 AM
X