Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains tracking global cues

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
- Nifty set to end lower for a second straight week in a row.
- Last time the Nifty fell for back-to-back weeks was back in March 2023.
FII action
- In Cash Market stripped of Vedanta trade would be large sellers
- In FNO: FII net short at highest levels since 11-04-2023
FII on index Futures
Change in OI Positioning
Longs -7,613 40%
Shorts +28,665 60%
FII net long position on Index Futures (in contracts)
20-07-2023 +1.04 lkh
27-07-2023 +33 k
03-08-2023 -40 k
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19500 Call +44 lkh shares 70
19400 Call +42 lkh shares 117
19400 Put +29.5 lkh shares 102
Nifty levels
Resistance 19520-19570
Support 19250-19300
Nifty Bank levels
50 DMA 44,636
100 DMA 43,233
Key to track today
- Nifty Bank not breaking down
- Broader market resilience
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook
WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT?
- US selling pressure arrested, market closes with mild losses.
US earnings score card:
- Apple beat expectations in both earnings and sales
- However apple stock fell two percent after CFO said revenue to decline in September quarter.
- Strong earnings from Amazon, stock up nine percent after better than expected profit and positive guidance.
- Airbnb says nights and experiences bookings grew at slower rate than expected.
- All eyes on US jobs data today for further insights on strength of labor market and economy.
- Economists polled by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls to grow by 200,000 in July.
Big question : Will market bounce back after 2 day fall ?
Big question : Should you buy the dips ?
FII Selling Reduces
- FIIs sold Rs 317 crore yesterday, DIIs bought Rs 1,729 crore
- SBI, M&M, Britannia, BHEL to report earnings today.
- Strong earnings from Eicher Motors, top down beat.
Stock Market Today | Nifty 50 Looks To Bounce From Lower Levels After Shedding Nearly 400 Points In Two Sessions
Nifty has fallen for two consecutive sessions because of global risk aversion. SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, BHEL will be reporting their earnings today. These are five things to watch before the market opens today
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Two days of selling, Nifty down nearly 350 points.
- Midcaps and Smallcap indices ended higher yesterday.
- Big Question: Will Nifty bottom between 19,200-19,300?
- Global cues mixed, equities flat with SPX down 0.25 percent.
- US yields are trading like inflation is back and a threat.
- 10 year yield up10 basis points to 4.18 percent; highest since Nov 2022.
- US weekly jobless claims and ISM services both suggest some cooling in US economy.
- Post NY close, Amazon numbers were a strong beat, pushed back against a slowdown.
- Brent oil up 2.5 percent to $85.32 after S. Arabia extends unilateral output cut by another month.
- Nifty needs a positive close and needs to climb above 19,600.
- 40-day EMA at 19,280 is the immediate support
- Resistance stands at 20-day moving average at 19,617.
- Bank Nifty closed near the July lows of 44,547 (close was 44,514)
- Bank Nifty needs a positive close too, 20-day moving average at 45,358
- Next supports come in around the 43,800-43,900 levels
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green Despite A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.64 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.11 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up two percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.98 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Ended Largely Unchanged Amid Rise In Treasury Yield
The three main US indices ended flat on Thursday.
- S&P 500: down 0.25 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.19 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.1 percent
