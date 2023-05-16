Stock Market Live: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty 50 below 18,400, M&M, Powergrid drag

Global Market Cue | European markets trade lower as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hints at the first-ever US default
The British FTSE was trading 0.1 percent higher at the opening hour, while French CAC and German DAX were trading lower. CAC was last trading 0.2 percent lower, while German DAX was last trading marginally lower. (Read more)
Stock Market Live | Shares of Dish TV fall 3%
The company gets a notice from Vis Legis, a shareholder with 10.5 percent holding, to call EGM to appoint three directors, and remove two. Vis Legis is seeking appointment of Jeet Sen Gupta, Satish Kumar Yanmandra and K Badri Naravanan as directors and seeks to remove Shankar Aggarwal and Rashmi Aggarwal.
After Asian Paints, Berger downplays the Pidilite challenge, sees better margin in FY24
Berger Paints, the second largest paint company in India, known for brands like Silk and WeatherCoat, does not see a reason to be overtly worried due to the entry of Fevicol manufacturer Pidilite in the decorative paints market. (Read more)
Share Market Live | Shares of this Murugappa Group company are up 20% in a month - Do you own?
Shares of gear and gearbox manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd. jumped as much as 4 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 428. Shares have risen 20 percent over the last month. (Read more)
Share Market Live | Targeting double-digit plywood business revenue growth in FY24: Keshav Bhajanka of Century Plyboards
“It is the largest segment that we have, and plywood has shown robust growth over the course of the last two years and even in this year we will have double digit revenue growth and we are confident that we will be able to achieve the same,” Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards tells CNBC-TV18.
Stock Market Update | Shares of Paras Defence gain 2.6%
The shares of the defence company has signed a memorandum of understanding with society of applied microwave electronics engineering research (SAMEER). SAMEER is an autonomous R&D lab under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Paras Defence and SAMEER will work together for indigenous design, development and manufacturing of anti-drone systems, next gen communication technologies, medical technologies, among others.
Stock Market News | Bharti Airtel to report March quarter numbers today
Street will focus on India wireless business. Consolidated revenue growth seen at two percent sequentially driven by 2.8 percent jump in India business while Airtel Africa had a nearly soft quarter with revenue decline of 0.7 percent in dollar.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|2,800
|1,588.2
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|36,500
|35,804.4
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|18,800
|18,600.7
|Margin
|51.5%
|52%
Share Market Update | Mazagon Dock shares jump 8%
The shares of Mazagon Dock rise for second session in a row. The stock has fallen in six out of last eight trading session. The shares have gained 13.3 percent in the one month, and 3.2 percent in the year-to-date.
Market Update | Sensex down 120 points, Nifty 50 near 18,350
The Sensex is down 127.6 points, or 0.2 percent lower at 62,218.1, while Nifty 50 at 18,365.4, down 33.5 points or 0.2 percent from its previous close.
Share Market Live | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are two recommendations by technical analyst Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 315
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,330 with a stop loss at Rs 4,160
Share Market Update | Investor Madhuri Kela acquires stake in Repro India - Stock gains for seventh straight day
The shares of the publishing company jump over 14 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 575, extending its gains for the seventh day in a row. Today's gains come after investor and founder of MK Ventures, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, picked 4.75 lakh shares of the company. (Read more)
Share Market Update | Zensar Tech shares slump 7%
The shares of Zensar Technologies slide 7.1 percent to 356.9. The shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 389.8 in the previous session. The shares, however, have gained 33.6 percent in the past one month, and 66.9 percent year-to-date. The shares are down after gaining for three sessions in a row.
Market Update | Midcap index 200 points away from record high
The Midcap index trading at 33,037.4, crosses 33,000 for the first time since October 2021. The index is 200 points away from an all-time high. The index has gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions, and is up five percent year-to-date.
Share Market Live | Bharti Airtel shares fall ahead of quarterly numbers
The shares of the telecommunications company are down half a percent from its previous close at 792.6. The company will report its March quarter numbers later today. (What to expect from Bharti Airtel Q4)
Share Market Live | PVR Inox shares slide 3%
The shares of PVR Inox are down 3.4 percent at 1,415.1. The multiplex chain operator reported a net loss of Rs 333.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 on Monday. (Read more on May 16)