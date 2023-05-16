Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 edge lower, Nifty Bank slides below 44,000

Stock Market Update | Astral shares jump 3%
The shares of the PVC pipe and plastic products maker are up 3.4 percent at 1,650. The company reported an increase of 45.5 percent, year-on-year, in net profit, for the quarter ended March 2023. (Read more on Astral Q4)
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session. (Read more)
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k
Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher vs the US dollar
Stocks to Watch | Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more
Shares of Wipro, PVR Inox, IIFCL, Suryoday SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 16
Global Market Cues | Crude rises, dollar weakens
US 10-year yield rises to 3.49 percent, two-year yield near four percent as investors mull Fed commentary.
European markets close higher on Monday, FTSE rises 0.3 percent, CAC and DAX flat.
Crude rises over prospects of tightening supplies in Canada, brent near $76/bbl.
Gold hovers around $2,020/oz as dollar weakens ahead of US debt ceiling meet.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained after manufacturing data raised concerns about a slowing US economy that could help bring down inflation
The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
99 NOT OUT
Bank Nifty missed all time high by 0.1 point
Bank Nifty managed all time closing highs
HDFC twins go ex dividend today
FII buying continues at a large pace
Windfall tax on crude down to zero
BOB’s nos today will be a big trigger for market
PSU Bank Nifty has fallen in last few days
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Yesterday high of 18,458 will be first resistance
Bigger resistance placed at 18,500-18,600
Profit booking likely in 18,450-18,500 range
Support zone for Nifty now at 18,300-18,350
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Need to see how HDFC Bank moves ex dividend
Some profit booking possible again near all-time high
Need to see if Bank Nifty stabilizes above 44,152
44,150-44,250 is a big profit booking zone
Fin Nifty expiry today, Tuesday is normally volatile day
Fin Nifty will be impacted by ex dividend of HDFC twins
Fresh upside to 45,000 will open above 44,250
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.6 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent
Stock Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at 5-month high on Monday
Indian shares ended Monday's session on a five month high. BSE Sensex ended at 318 points higher to 62,346 while Nifty 50 gained 84 points and ended at 18,399. (Read more on May 15 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!