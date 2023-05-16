Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 edge lower, Nifty Bank slides below 44,000

By CNBCTV18.com  May 16, 2023 9:43 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Update: The Indian equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened lower on Tuesday. Losses in financial and construction shared led the headline indices lower, while gains in IT and healthcare limited the downfall. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Bharti Airtel and LIC Housing Finance due to post its earnings later in the day.

Stock Market Update | Astral shares jump 3%

The shares of the PVC pipe and plastic products maker are up 3.4 percent at 1,650. The company reported an increase of 45.5 percent, year-on-year, in net profit, for the quarter ended March 2023. (Read more on Astral Q4)

May 16, 2023 9:40 AM

Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session. (Read more)

May 16, 2023 9:23 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat, Nifty Bank falls below 44k

May 16, 2023 9:16 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens higher vs the US dollar 

May 16, 2023 9:04 AM

Stocks to Watch | Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more

Shares of Wipro, PVR Inox, IIFCL, Suryoday SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 16 

May 16, 2023 8:57 AM

Global Market Cues | Crude rises, dollar weakens

US 10-year yield rises to 3.49 percent, two-year yield near four percent as investors mull Fed commentary.

European markets close higher on Monday, FTSE rises 0.3 percent, CAC and DAX flat. 

Crude rises over prospects of tightening supplies in Canada, brent near $76/bbl. 

Gold hovers around $2,020/oz as dollar weakens ahead of US debt ceiling meet. 

May 16, 2023 8:48 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained after manufacturing data raised concerns about a slowing US economy that could help bring down inflation

The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: up 0.3 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.7 percent

May 16, 2023 8:36 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market

99 NOT OUT

Bank Nifty missed all time high by 0.1 point

Bank Nifty managed all time closing highs

HDFC twins go ex dividend today

FII buying continues at a large pace

Windfall tax on crude down to zero

BOB’s nos today will be a big trigger for market

PSU Bank Nifty has fallen in last few days

NIFTY OUTLOOK

Yesterday high of 18,458 will be first resistance

Bigger resistance placed at 18,500-18,600

Profit booking likely in 18,450-18,500 range

Support zone for Nifty now at 18,300-18,350

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

Need to see how HDFC Bank moves ex dividend

Some profit booking possible again near all-time high

Need to see if Bank Nifty stabilizes above 44,152

44,150-44,250 is a big profit booking zone

Fin Nifty expiry today, Tuesday is normally volatile day

Fin Nifty will be impacted by ex dividend of HDFC  twins

Fresh upside to 45,000 will open above 44,250

May 16, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.6 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.4 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.6 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.6 percent

May 16, 2023 8:20 AM

Stock Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 close at 5-month high on Monday

Indian shares ended Monday's session on a five month high. BSE Sensex ended at 318 points higher to 62,346 while Nifty 50 gained 84 points and ended at 18,399. (Read more on May 15 session)

May 16, 2023 8:00 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 16, 2023 7:48 AM
