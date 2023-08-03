Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open higher tracking global cues

Market News | Madhuri Madhusudan Kela Picks 5.3% In Niyogin Fintech For Rs 31 crore
According to block deal data on the BSE, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Carmignac Portfolio collectively sold 13.5 percent of the total outstanding equity. Out of this, Madhuri Kela acquired shares worth Rs 31 crore, equivalent to 5.3 percent of the company's equity. Read more
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
FII cues
- In Cash Market: Sold for fifth straight day, first time in three months.
- In FNO: Turned net short in index futures.
FII in FNO
a. On Index Futures
- Unwound 9k longs
- Long: Short now at 49 percent:51 percent
- Net short on Index for first time since 12-June-2023
b. On Index Options
- Wrote 1.3 lkh calls, more calls written vs puts
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19600 Call +1 cr shares 26
19450 Put +32 lkh shares 29
Nifty PCR
Currently 0.75x
Lower End 0.6x
Nifty levels
Support 19380-19,424
20 DMA 19,623
Nifty Bank levels
50 DMA 44,619
Yesterday low 44,721
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Nifty below 20-day moving average for the first time since rally started in April.
- Bank Nifty closed below it's 20-day moving average of 45,400.
- Steep cuts in global markets overnight, both US and Europe.
- SPX down 1.38 percent, Nasdaq down 2.17 percent, Russell 2000 down 1.48 percent.
- UST 10 year yield at 4.08 percent, Dollar index at 102.59.
- US labour market data strong, ADP employment data: 324K vs 190K poll.
- 80 percent of companies are beating EPS estimates in the US.
- If today's Nifty low, 19,420 holds, things could stabilise.
- If not, next Nifty supports coming in only between 19,200-19,300.
- Nifty 20-day moving average at 19,622, becomes the resistance.
- Bank Nifty July low of 44,547 important near-term support.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On The Market
- Risk off sentiment globally to sour market sentiment.
- Nifty down 207 points overnight, both Foreign and domestic investors sell in cash.
- FIIs sold Rs 1,877 crore in cash yesterday, sold for third session.
- Dow Jones down 348 points post Fitch downgrade.
- Earnings disappoint, Qualcomm down seven percent after missing expectations.
Things to track :
- Apple and Amazon post earnings today in the US.
- US July payroll report out on Friday.
Big question : Do you buy the dips ?
- Buying the dips has been a prudent strategy throughout 2023 so far.
- MSCI EM up 24 percent since the late-October trough.
- Morgan stanley has upgraded India to an Overweight.
- MS says secular trend toward sustained superior EPS growth.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.23 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.26 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.21 percent
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!
