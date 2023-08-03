Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open higher tracking global cues

CNBC TV18
homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open higher tracking global cues

Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 3, 2023 7:44 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 34.5 points or 0.2 percent higher at x19,535 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Wednesday.

Economic News | MS On Emerging Markets 

Aug 3, 2023 8:52 AM

Market News | Madhuri Madhusudan Kela Picks 5.3% In Niyogin Fintech For Rs 31 crore

According to block deal data on the BSE, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and Carmignac Portfolio collectively sold 13.5 percent of the total outstanding equity. Out of this, Madhuri Kela acquired shares worth Rs 31 crore, equivalent to 5.3 percent of the company's equity. Read more

Aug 3, 2023 8:42 AM

Global Market Cue | US 10-Year Yield Hits Highest Since November

Aug 3, 2023 8:32 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market  

FII cues 
- In Cash Market: Sold for fifth straight day, first time in three months. 
- In FNO: Turned net short in index futures. 
 
FII in FNO 
a. On Index Futures 
- Unwound 9k longs 
- Long: Short now at 49 percent:51 percent 
- Net short on Index for first time since 12-June-2023 
 
b. On Index Options 
- Wrote 1.3 lkh calls, more calls written vs puts 
 
Nifty Options Data 
Strike                                      Change in OI                      Premium 
19600   Call                              +1 cr shares                             26 
19450   Put                               +32 lkh shares                         29 
 
Nifty PCR 
Currently             0.75x 
Lower End           0.6x 
 
Nifty levels 
Support                19380-19,424 
20 DMA                19,623 
 
Nifty Bank levels 
50 DMA                                44,619 
Yesterday low                       44,721 

Aug 3, 2023 8:27 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook 

- Nifty below 20-day moving average for the first time since rally started in April.
- Bank Nifty closed below it's 20-day moving average of 45,400. 
- Steep cuts in global markets overnight, both US and Europe.
- SPX down 1.38 percent, Nasdaq down 2.17 percent, Russell 2000 down 1.48 percent. 
- UST 10 year yield at 4.08 percent, Dollar index at 102.59.
- US labour market data strong, ADP employment data: 324K vs 190K poll.
- 80 percent of companies are beating EPS estimates in the US.
- If today's Nifty low, 19,420 holds, things could stabilise.
- If not, next Nifty supports coming in only between 19,200-19,300.
- Nifty 20-day moving average at 19,622, becomes the resistance.
- Bank Nifty July low of 44,547 important near-term support.

Aug 3, 2023 8:11 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On The Market

- Risk off sentiment globally to sour market sentiment.
- Nifty down 207 points overnight, both Foreign and domestic investors sell in cash.
- FIIs sold Rs 1,877 crore in cash yesterday, sold for third session.
- Dow Jones down 348 points post Fitch downgrade.
- Earnings disappoint, Qualcomm down seven percent after missing expectations.

Things to track :
- Apple and Amazon post earnings today in the US.
- US July payroll report out on Friday.

Big question : Do you buy the dips ?
- Buying the dips has been a prudent strategy throughout 2023 so far.

- MSCI EM up 24 percent since the late-October trough.
- Morgan stanley has upgraded India to an Overweight.
- MS says secular trend toward sustained superior EPS growth.

Aug 3, 2023 8:07 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.23 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.26 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.21 percent

Aug 3, 2023 8:01 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 3, 2023 7:44 AM

Aug 3, 2023 7:34 AM

Aug 3, 2023 7:33 AM
