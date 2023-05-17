Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50 closes at lowest since May 8, Sensex down 300 points

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on May 17, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News
And on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Telegram
Download our mobile app for Android and iOS platforms
Stock Market Update | InCred Equities' Gaurav Bissa on market
“Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessed fall for the second consecutive day. However, both the benchmark indices were seen recovering towards the end of the trading session. Nifty has reversed its upside from 78.6 percent fibonacci retracement and has finally closed below its 10DEMA for the first time in the last 15 days implying the profit booking may continue till it does not close above 18300 levels. Bank Nifty has reversed after attempting the fresh lifetime high level of 44150 but has managed to close above its 10DEMA of 43500. The index is expected to witness incremental pressure once it closes below this level. Till then Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the 43500-44100 range," says Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities.
Rupee Check | Rupee ends lower at 82.38 vs the US dollar
Market At Close | Market Closes In The Red, But Off Intra-day Lows, Nifty Below 18,200
IT Stocks Drag Market With TCS, HCL Tech & Infosys Slipping Over 1% Each
Sensex Falls 372 Points To 61,561 & Nifty 105 Points To 18,182
Nifty Bank Falls 105 Points To 43,699 & Midcap Index 30 Points To 32,763
LIC Housing Slides 6% As Disbursals Slip Both QoQ & YoY
Jubilant Food Gains 3% As Earnings Come Largely In-line With Estimates
IndusInd Rises For 8th Straight Day To Post Longest Gaining Streak In 6 Years
ITC & SBI Close The Session With Minor Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Bharti Airtel Holds On Top Opening Gains As q1 Internals Are Healthy
Oberoi Realty Falls More Than 6% As Q4 Earnings Come Below Estimates
PVR Inox Extends Tuesday’s Fall Down More Than 7% In Two Sessions
Vodafone Plc Continues To Classify Idea’s Exposure As Nil, Stock Down 3%
Rane Madras Surges 15% As Co Mulls Divesting A US Subsidiary Acquired In 2016
Adani Grp Stocks Close Mixed As SC Gives SEBI Till Aug 14 To Complete The Probe
Market Breadth Favours Declines, Advance-Decline Ratio At 3:4
Stock Market News | Siemens raises full year outlook after Q2 sales beats forecasts
Siemens raised its full year sales and profit guidance on Wednesday after the German engineering and technology group beat sales forecasts during its second quarter. (Read more)
Rupee News | Goldman sees RBI dollar purchases capping gains in rupee
According to Goldman Sachs, Reserve Bank of India's potential dollar purchases to re-build its reserves may cap gains in the rupee, offsetting a boost from improving external finances and higher equity flows.
GST relief likely on footwear: Sources to CNBC Awaaz
DPIIT has approached the Finance Ministry with the request to provide GST relief on footwears.
Stock Market Update | Rane (Madras) shares surge 14%
The company is seeking share holder nod to divest its subsidiary, Rane Light Metal Casting. The company acquired Rane Light Metal Casting in the year 2016.
Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 trim losses
The Sensex is down 489 points or 0.8 percent at 61,443.5, while Nifty 50 at 18,146.4, down 0.8 percent or 140.1 points from its previous close.
Stock Market News | Hester Bio reports March quarter numbers — shares fall
The shares of Hester Bio are down four percent after company reports its March quarter numbers. The net profit declines 41.6 percent to Rs 4.5 crore, down from Rs 8 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue up 19.1 percent at Rs 67.2 crore against Rs 56.4 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA at Rs 11.5 crore, up 11.7 percent year-on-year. Margin at 17.1 percent, down from 18.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous year.
BSE Sensex Update | Index slides over 550 points
The Sensex is down 0.9 percent or 580.7 points at 61,351.8. Barring IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bharti Airtel up 0.1 to 0.6 percent, all the index stocks are trading in the red. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and HCLTech, down 1.8 to 2.3 percent, are the top index losers.
Nifty 50 Update | Index slides below 18,130
The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,127.8, down 0.9 percent or 158.8 points from its previous close.
HDFC Bank is contributing 20.1 points to the index downside.
Infosys is contributing 17.8 points to the index downside.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is contributing 16.7 points to the index downside.
HDFC is contributing 13.7 points to the index downside.
TCS is contributing 13.5 points to the index downside.
Market Update | Sensex down 550 points, Nifty 50 below 18150
The Sensex is down 558.9 points or 0.9 percent at 61,373.5, while Nifty 50 at 18,128.9, down 0.9 percent or 157.6 points from its previous close.
Jubilant Food Q4 Results | Here's how the numbers fared vs estimates
|Q4FY23
|Vs Estimates
|Profit (Rs crore)
|47.5
|-32.9%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|1,252.3
|-0.6%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|252.2
|-3.4%
|Margin
|20.1%
|-60 bps