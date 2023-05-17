Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50 closes at lowest since May 8, Sensex down 300 points

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50 closes at lowest since May 8, Sensex down 300 points
1 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  |  May 17, 2023 3:41 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended at the lowest closing level since May 8, but off lows after opening with minor cuts earlier in the session. The indices ended in the red for the second straight session. The Sensex ended 370 points lower, while Nifty 50 ended below 18,200. Losses in financial and IT shares led the headline indices lower, while FMCG and telecommunication shares traded in the green. Jubilant Foodworks and Devyani International posted their earnings earlier during the trading session on Wednesday. The indices ended near day's low on Tuesday following a last hour fall.

Live Updates

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on May 17, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.

You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News

And on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Telegram

Download our mobile app for Android and iOS platforms

May 17, 2023 3:53 PM

Stock Market Update | InCred Equities' Gaurav Bissa on market 

“Nifty and Bank Nifty witnessed fall for the second consecutive day. However, both the benchmark indices were seen recovering towards the end of the trading session. Nifty has reversed its upside from 78.6 percent fibonacci retracement and has finally closed below its 10DEMA for the first time in the last 15 days implying the profit booking may continue till it does not close above 18300 levels. Bank Nifty has reversed after attempting the fresh lifetime high level of 44150 but has managed to close above its 10DEMA of 43500. The index is expected to witness incremental pressure once it closes below this level. Till then Bank Nifty is expected to trade in the 43500-44100 range," says Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities. 

May 17, 2023 3:51 PM

Rupee Check | Rupee ends lower at 82.38 vs the US dollar 

May 17, 2023 3:45 PM

Market At Close | Market Closes In The Red, But Off Intra-day Lows, Nifty Below 18,200

IT Stocks Drag Market With TCS, HCL Tech & Infosys Slipping Over 1% Each

Sensex Falls 372 Points To 61,561 & Nifty 105 Points To 18,182

Nifty Bank Falls 105 Points To 43,699 & Midcap Index 30 Points To 32,763

LIC Housing Slides 6% As Disbursals Slip Both QoQ & YoY

Jubilant Food Gains 3% As Earnings Come Largely In-line With Estimates

IndusInd Rises For 8th Straight Day To Post Longest Gaining Streak In 6 Years

ITC & SBI Close The Session With Minor Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Bharti Airtel Holds On Top Opening Gains As q1 Internals Are Healthy

Oberoi Realty Falls More Than 6% As Q4 Earnings Come Below Estimates

PVR Inox Extends Tuesday’s Fall Down More Than 7% In Two Sessions

Vodafone Plc Continues To Classify Idea’s Exposure As Nil, Stock Down 3%

Rane Madras Surges 15% As Co Mulls Divesting A US Subsidiary Acquired In 2016

Adani Grp Stocks Close Mixed As SC Gives SEBI Till Aug 14 To Complete The Probe

Market Breadth Favours Declines, Advance-Decline Ratio At 3:4

May 17, 2023 3:37 PM

Stock Market News | Siemens raises full year outlook after Q2 sales beats forecasts

Siemens raised its full year sales and profit guidance on Wednesday after the German engineering and technology group beat sales forecasts during its second quarter. (Read more)

May 17, 2023 3:22 PM

Rupee News | Goldman sees RBI dollar purchases capping gains in rupee

According to Goldman Sachs, Reserve Bank of India's potential dollar purchases to re-build its reserves may cap gains in the rupee, offsetting a boost from improving external finances and higher equity flows. 

May 17, 2023 3:00 PM

GST relief likely on footwear: Sources to CNBC Awaaz

May 17, 2023 2:45 PM

GST relief likely on footwear: Sources to CNBC Awaaz

DPIIT has approached the Finance Ministry with the request to provide GST relief on footwears. 

May 17, 2023 2:31 PM

Stock Market Update | Rane (Madras) shares surge 14%

The company is seeking share holder nod to divest its subsidiary, Rane Light Metal Casting. The company acquired Rane Light Metal Casting in the year 2016. 

May 17, 2023 2:11 PM

Market Update | Sensex, Nifty 50 trim losses

The Sensex is down 489 points or 0.8 percent at 61,443.5, while Nifty 50 at 18,146.4, down 0.8 percent or 140.1 points from its previous close.  

May 17, 2023 1:57 PM

Stock Market News | Hester Bio reports March quarter numbers — shares fall

The shares of Hester Bio are down four percent after company reports its March quarter numbers. The net profit declines 41.6 percent to Rs 4.5 crore, down from Rs 8 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue up 19.1 percent at Rs 67.2 crore against Rs 56.4 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA at Rs 11.5 crore, up 11.7 percent year-on-year. Margin at 17.1 percent, down from 18.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous year. 

May 17, 2023 1:49 PM

BSE Sensex Update | Index slides over 550 points 

The Sensex is down 0.9 percent or 580.7 points at 61,351.8. Barring IndusInd Bank, M&M and Bharti Airtel up 0.1 to 0.6 percent, all the index stocks are trading in the red. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and HCLTech, down 1.8 to 2.3 percent, are the top index losers. 

May 17, 2023 1:36 PM

Nifty 50 Update | Index slides below 18,130

The Nifty 50 index is trading at 18,127.8, down 0.9 percent or 158.8 points from its previous close.

HDFC Bank is contributing 20.1 points to the index downside.

Infosys is contributing 17.8 points to the index downside.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is contributing 16.7 points to the index downside.

HDFC is contributing 13.7 points to the index downside.

TCS is contributing 13.5 points to the index downside.

May 17, 2023 1:33 PM

Market Update | Sensex down 550 points, Nifty 50 below 18150

The Sensex is down 558.9 points or 0.9 percent at 61,373.5, while Nifty 50 at 18,128.9, down 0.9 percent or 157.6 points from its previous close. 

May 17, 2023 1:24 PM

Jubilant Food Q4 Results | Here's how the numbers fared vs estimates 

  Q4FY23 Vs Estimates
Profit (Rs crore) 47.5 -32.9%
Revenue (Rs crore) 1,252.3 -0.6%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 252.2 -3.4%
Margin 20.1% -60 bps
May 17, 2023 1:07 PM