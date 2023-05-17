Stock Market Live: Adani Group stocks to be in focus as Supreme Court decides to take up SEBI's appeal today

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 17
Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd. Read more
Global Market Cue | Crude and gold prices slide
US 10-year yield rises to 3.5 percent and two-year yield above four percent on retail sales data.
European Markets close lower on Tuesday, FTSE slips 0.3 percent, CAC down 0.2 percent.
Crude slides on weak economic data from China, brent below $75/bbl/
Gold prices slip below $2,000/oz as traders eye US debt ceiling talks
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices edged lower dragged by Home Depot and US retail sales data
The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after weak handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets traded in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall on Tuesday
BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers. (Read more on May 17 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!