Adani-Hindenburg probe | India's Supreme Court will hear SEBI's appeal for extension today
Stock Market Live: Adani Group stocks to be in focus as Supreme Court decides to take up SEBI's appeal today

By CNBCTV18.com  May 17, 2023 8:01 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 38 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,291.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Jubilant Foodworks, Devyani International and others due to post its earnings later in the day. There are no Nifty 50 earnings today. The indices ended near day's low on Tuesday following a last hour fall.

Day trading guide: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommends these 3 stocks to buy today — May 17

Sharing as the top picks for Wednesday, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended three stocks to buy today, which are Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd. Read more 

May 17, 2023 8:49 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude and gold prices slide

US 10-year yield rises to 3.5 percent and two-year yield above four percent on retail sales data.

European Markets close lower on Tuesday, FTSE slips 0.3 percent, CAC down 0.2 percent. 

Crude slides on weak economic data from China, brent below $75/bbl/ 

Gold prices slip below $2,000/oz as traders eye US debt ceiling talks 

May 17, 2023 8:37 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices edged lower dragged by Home Depot and US retail sales data

The three main US indices fell on Tuesday.
--S&P 500: down 0.6 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent

May 17, 2023 8:14 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after weak handover from Wall Street 
Most Asian markets traded in the green following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

May 17, 2023 8:01 AM

Share Market News | Sensex and Nifty 50 close at day's low following last hour fall on Tuesday

BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals were the top losers. (Read more on May 17 session)

May 17, 2023 7:53 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 17, 2023 7:42 AM
