Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty sold off yesterday but still above important support levels
- US 10y yield down eight bps, VIX below 14, dollar index at 103.30
- US weekly initial jobless claims saw surprise jump
- Core CPI will have has greater sway w.r.t. next week's FOMC decision
- On Nifty, 18,464 must hold, for Nifty's higher top higher bottom pattern remain intact
- 20-day MA also comes in at 18,431
- For Bank Nifty, 20-day MA 43,977 & swing low of 43,706 imp downside levels
- To move higher, Bank Nifty must cross recent high of 44,499
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.3 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: marginally lower
- China's Shanghai Composite: marginally higher
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained as volatility index fell to record low
The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
- S&P 500: up 0.6 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up one percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 snapped four-day gaining streak on Thursday
Grasim Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty 50, while gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Larsen and Toubro. More on June 8 session
