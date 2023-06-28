Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex near fresh all-time highs, financials lead gains

UltraTech Cement Share Price Update | Shares Trade In The Green
- Stock of the cement company is trading 0.6 percent higher at this hour.
- Shares have gained near five percent in one month.
- Stock is up 16.5 percent in six months and 17.1 percent on year-to-date basis.
- Shares have surged 47.5 percent in one year.
- Shares are trading 1.2 percent higher.
- The shares are up for second day in a row.
- The stock has gained 4.4 percent in the past six months.
“The recent launches by the NSE, when the same Nifty when they change the expiry to Tuesday, as well as the midcap expiry on Wednesday helped these indices get some traction. Bank Nifty and Nifty were both expiring on the same day. And to some extent, the Bank Nifty was eating into Nifty’s volume. So, from a competitive point of view, it makes sense for the NSE to have two expiries for the Nifty and Bank Nifty just to get more bang for their buck in terms of revenue. So, from that point of view it was a move designed to add volumes to these segments. So that they do not eat into each other’s volume on expiry day, which was common,” says Rajesh Baheti, MD, Crosseas Capital Services.
Bernstein reiterates buy rating on the shares of HDFC Bank, target price of Rs 2,300 per share.
Mangement aspires to achieve 30 percent cost to income ratio over next decade.
Benchmark prove elusive for most banks barring large Chinese and few middle eastern banks.
Impending merger will have a positive impact on cost to income ratio.
Merger will push cost to income ratio down to mid 30s from current 40 percent.
Trajectory From Thereon Will Require Normalisation Of Funding Costs.
The shares of the drugmaker jump 4.8 percent to hit a 52-week high after raising Rs 400 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with investors like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Societe Generale being allotted shares.