Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex near fresh all-time highs, financials lead gains

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 28, 2023 11:00 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: After opening at an all-time high, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are now trading near fresh record highs, surpassing the morning levels. Gains in financial and oil, gas shares are leading the headline indices higher.  Adani Enterprises (5.2%), JSW Steel (2.6%) and Tata Motors (2.6%) are leading the gains. HDFC twins remain in focus in today's session. 

Live Updates

Nifty 50 Live | Here Are The Top Pointwise Contributors To The Index Upside 

Jun 28, 2023 11:00 AM

Nifty 50 Live | Top Gainers At This Hour

Jun 28, 2023 10:55 AM

Nifty 50 Live Update | Index Near All-Time High

Nifty 50 surpasses the all-time high of 18,908 hit earlier in the session. 

Jun 28, 2023 10:50 AM

HUL Share Price Update | Shares Extend Gains 

- Shares of FMCG are trading in the green.

-  Stock up 4.1 percent on year-to-date basis. 

Jun 28, 2023 10:44 AM

Share Market Update | Mindset Of NBFCs And Banks Are Different

Jun 28, 2023 10:27 AM

Market Update | One Hour Into The Trade, Here's How The Indices Are Faring 

Jun 28, 2023 10:20 AM

Market Update | The Volume Of IPOs Will Increase: Bank of America's Subhrajit Roy

Jun 28, 2023 10:13 AM

ICICI Share Price Update | Shares Gain For Second Day In A Row

- Shares are trading 1.2 percent higher.

- The shares are up for second day in a row. 

- The stock has gained 4.4 percent in the past six months. 

Jun 28, 2023 10:12 AM

HDFC Life Share Price | Shares Off Highs, Top Nifty Loser

Jun 28, 2023 10:06 AM

Stock Market Update | Crosseas Capital Services' Rajesh Baheti On Withdrawal of Bank Nifty Postponement

“The recent launches by the NSE, when the same Nifty when they change the expiry to Tuesday, as well as the midcap expiry on Wednesday helped these indices get some traction. Bank Nifty and Nifty were both expiring on the same day. And to some extent, the Bank Nifty was eating into Nifty’s volume. So, from a competitive point of view, it makes sense for the NSE to have two expiries for the Nifty and Bank Nifty just to get more bang for their buck in terms of revenue. So, from that point of view it was a move designed to add volumes to these segments. So that they do not eat into each other’s volume on expiry day, which was common,” says Rajesh Baheti, MD, Crosseas Capital Services.

Jun 28, 2023 9:59 AM

Share Market Live Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

HDFC AMC, LTIMindtree, Jindal Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra on the radar

Jun 28, 2023 9:55 AM

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger | Shares Extend Gains 

Bernstein reiterates buy rating on the shares of HDFC Bank, target price of Rs 2,300 per share. 

Mangement aspires to achieve 30 percent cost to income ratio over next decade.

Benchmark prove elusive for most banks barring large Chinese and few middle eastern banks.

Impending merger will have a positive impact on cost to income ratio.

Merger will push cost to income ratio down to mid 30s from current 40 percent. 

Trajectory From Thereon Will Require Normalisation Of Funding Costs.

Jun 28, 2023 9:47 AM

Orchid Pharma Share Price Update | Shares Hit 52-Week High

The shares of the drugmaker jump 4.8 percent to hit a 52-week high after raising Rs 400 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with investors like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Societe Generale being allotted shares.

Jun 28, 2023 9:35 AM

Bikaji Share Price Update | Shares Jump 4% After Large Trade 

75.6 lakh shares, equivalent to three percent equity, worth Rs 322.6 crore change hands.

Jun 28, 2023 9:28 AM

Nifty 50 Live | Index Hits Record High - Reliance, ITC, ICICI Bank Among Top Contributors

The Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 18,908 in today's trading session. The index crossed its previous record high of 18,887.6, which it had made on December 1 last year. Since then, it has taken 142 trading sessions for the index to hit a new record high.

Jun 28, 2023 9:26 AM
X