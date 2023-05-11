Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with gains tracking global cues

Rupee Open | Rupee opens at 81.95 vs the US dollar
The Indian currency opned four paise higher from Wednesday's close of 81.99 as dollar index remained steady, and global crude oil benchmarks gained.
Stocks to Watch | Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Larsen & Toubro and more
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sanofi, Pricol, P&G among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 11
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
IT LED RALLY LIKELY TODAY
US inflation data raises hopes of Fed pivot
Even if no cut, rate hikes may be done in US
IT stocks will see an end to valuation de-rating
Ex of Infosys, most IT results have been decent
Possible to see Bank Nifty consolidate a bit
Nifty can have a big rally if it crosses 18,420
Broader market likely to have a strong day today
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Big question: Will 18,350 Call writer panic today?
Nifty has some resistance in 18,380-18,420 zone
Nifty’s texture so far has been “Buy on dips”
Keep an eye on large cap IT stocks for momentum
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty successfully defended 42,800
Bank Nifty may underperform Nifty in first half today
Bank Nifty has strong resistance in 43,500-43,700 zone
Better to focus on Nifty today than Bank Nifty
Stock Market News | Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50
In today's trading session, the indices will react to quarterly numbers from Dr Reddy's Labs and L&T. Amid Nifty 50 constituents, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors will report their Jan-March quarter earnings today. (Trade Setup for May 11)
Global Market Cue | Crude snaps gaining streak, gold price eases
US April CPI inflation up 4.9 percent year-on-year vs the estimate of 4.9 percent, and up 0.4 percent sequentially against the estimate of 0.3 percent.
Disney slips five percent in extended trading as company reports a decline in subscribers in tthe second quarter.
Alphabet rises four percent after the company unveils new AI tools and Pixel Fold at Google I/O.
First Citizens BancShares rises eight percent on first quarter results after asset purchance from SVB.
US 10-year yield falls to 3.4 percent and two-year yield to 3.9 percent on inflation reading.
European markets close lower on Wednesday, CAC slips 0.5 percent, DAX down 0.4 percent.
Crude snaps three-day gaining streak over rate hike concerns, brent at $76/bbl.
Gold prices fall slightly, at $2,030/oz on rate hike trajectory concerns
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices extend gains after lower-than-expected rise in US inflation data
Two out of three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: up 0.5 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.1 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up one percent
Global Market Cue | Most Asian markets in green after strong handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets advance on Thursday following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.1 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: marginally higher
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Share Market News | Nifty 50, Sensex ended a volatile session higher on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher on Wednesday following last-hour gains. The gains were lead by the financial stocks. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended 0.3 percent higher each at 18,315.1 and 61,940.2, respectively. The Nifty Bank index advanced to 43,331, less than 1,000 points away from its all time high. (Read more on May 10 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!
