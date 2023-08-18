Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty 50 below 19,300, ITs drag

Share Market Live Updates | Trent Shares Hit 52-Week High On Nifty Next 50 Inclusion
The stock will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index. The adjustment will take place on September 28, 2023.
Share Market Live Updates | Shriram Finance Shares Under Pressure
The stock will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index. The adjustment will take place on September 28, 2023.
Stock Market News | Concord Biotech Makes A Solid Market Debut
Concord Biotech lists at Rs 900.05/sh a premium of 21 percent vs the issue price of Rs 741/sh.
Stock Market Live Updates | Adani Power Shares React To Stake Acquisition Report
- Stock is up 3.1 percent
- According to media reports, Abu Dhabi's national energy company TAQA is likely to acquire stake in the company
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is 0.75 percent lower year-to-date
Zen Technologies Stock Price Update | Shares Extend Losses
- Stock is trading 1.7 percent down
- Stock has been in the red for four out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is up 353 percent year-to-date
Stock Market Live Updates | Nifty PSU Bank Index Outperforms
-11 out of 12 stocks in the Nifty PSU index are in the green
- PSB, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank are the top gainers in the Nifty PSU Banks index
- SBI is the top loser in the Nifty PSU Banks index, down 0.25 percent
- Index has been in the green for the last three trading sessions
Stock Market Live Updates | South Indian Bank Shares React To Block Deals
- Stock is trading 8 percent higher
- 65 lakh shares change hands in three block deals
- Stock is trading 2.3 percent from its 52-week high
- Stock snaps two-day losing streak
- Stock is up 19 percent year-to-date
Stock Market Live Updates | Sensex Falls 150 Points
- Sensex is trading 146 points lower at 65,004.8
- L&T, Tata Motors, M&M are the top index gainers
- TCS, Wipro, HCLTech are the top index losers
Stock Market Live Updates | Nifty 50 Below 19,350
- The index is trading at 19,304.5, down 0.3 percent from its previous close
- 36 out of 50 index stocks decline
- HCLTech, Wipro and TCS are the top index losers
- Dr Reddy's, Cipla and L&T are the top gainers
Stock Market Live Updates | GMM Pfaudler Shares Change Hands Via Block Deals
- Stock is trading 5 percent lower
- As many as 58 lakh shares (13 percent equity) of the company change hands via block deals
- Stock has been in the red for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is down 8.5 percent year-to-date
Stock Market Live Updates | GMM Pfaudler Shares Change Hands Via Block Deals
- Stock is trading 5 percent lower
- As many as 58 lakh shares (13 percent equity) of the company change hands via block deals
- Stock has been in the red for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is down 8.5 percent year-to-date