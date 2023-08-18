Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a gap-down start tracking global market cues

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On The Market
Risk aversion rises
- Nifty is down 3 percent from July 20's high 19979
- Nifty Bank is down 5 percent from July highs
- Heavyweights such as Reliance down 10 percent in last one month
- US markets down for third-straight day, Dow Jones down 290 points
- US 10 year-yield at highest level since October 2022
- Both foreign and domestic investors sell in cash markets
- FIIs sell Rs 1,510 crore, DIIs sell Rs 313 crore in cash yesterday
- FIIs sold Rs 10,600 crore in August, so far
- Gold hits five-month low, Bitcoin tumbles 9 percent overnight
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are marginally down at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.26 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.05 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.43 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street
- The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
- S&P 500: Down 0.77 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.8 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Down 1.17 percent
Stock Market News | Market at close
Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's trading session lower, down over 0.5 percent, each.
