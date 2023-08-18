CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a gap-down start tracking global market cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 18, 2023 8:13 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading higher at 19,300 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Thursday. While optimists will say Nifty 50 continues to defend the 300 mark, the pessimist say Thursday's close indicates the index is now lower for the week and is likely to post its fourth straight weekly loss.

Trade Setup | Nigel D'Souza's View On The Market
 
Nifty needs to defend 19,428 to avert fourth-straight losing week 
Four-week losing streak last witnessed in April-May 2022 
 
What’s weighing on the Nifty in past month? 
Nifty Bank - 5 percent
ITC -12 percent
 
Can the Nifty be third-time lucky? 
 
Date Days Low Ended off lows  
14-Aug-23 19,258 + 177 pts 
16-Aug-23 19,317 + 148 pts 
 
Nifty Options Data 
Highest OI at 19400 call, premium at 89 
.19400 put added 20 lakh shares, premium at 110 
 
Nifty Support levels to track 
50 DMA 19,291 
14-Aug-23 low 19,258 
 
Nifty Bank Support Levels to track 
16-Aug-23 low 43,600 
100 DMA 43,658 
Aug 18, 2023 8:31 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On The Market

Risk aversion rises 

- Nifty is down 3 percent from July 20's high 19979
- Nifty Bank is down 5 percent from July highs 
- Heavyweights such as Reliance down 10 percent in last one month 
- US markets down for third-straight day, Dow Jones down 290 points 
- US 10 year-yield at highest level since October 2022 
- Both foreign and domestic investors sell in cash markets 
- FIIs sell Rs 1,510 crore, DIIs sell Rs 313 crore in cash yesterday 
- FIIs sold Rs 10,600 crore in August, so far 
- Gold hits five-month low, Bitcoin tumbles 9 percent overnight 

Aug 18, 2023 8:25 AM

Global Market Cues

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 poised for a gap-down start tracking global market cues
Aug 18, 2023 8:09 AM
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Weak Handover From Wall Street

Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are marginally down at this hour.

- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.26 percent

- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.05 percent

- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.43 percent

Aug 18, 2023 7:59 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street

- The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
- S&P 500: Down 0.77 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.8 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Down 1.17 percent

Aug 18, 2023 7:49 AM

Stock Market News | Market at close

Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's trading session lower, down over 0.5 percent, each. 

Aug 18, 2023 7:45 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 18, 2023 7:33 AM
