Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TVS Motors are trading at their respective 52-week highs. In fact, the Nifty Auto index is now up 17 percent this year and has declined only in three trading sessions since May 9. Stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2023, while those of Mahindra & Mahindra along with Maruti Suzuki have also seen healthy double-digit gains so far on a year-to-date basis.
Oil prices are steady on Wednesday after the previous session's losses, as demand concerns owing to slow global economic growth were offset by fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts.
The state-run Bank of Maharashtra Ltd announces closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue through which it has raised Rs 1,000 crore. The board approved the allotment of 35.1 crore shares to institutional buyers at its board meeting on Tuesday. LIC has been allotted 8.34 crore shares or 23.77 percent of the total approved shares within the QIP.
The company bags order worth Rs 420 crore from CIDCO, Maharashtra.
Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar's Market Outlook
- Nifty has faced resistance around 18600-17000
Date Intraday High Close
6th June 18622 18599
5th June 18640 18593
31st May 18603 18534
30th May 18662 18633
29th May 18641 18598
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Beijing in the coming weeks to help normalize relations.
Hopes of stimulus from China.
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty/Bank Nifty saw sharp recovery and a positive close, but remains ranged
- US major indices consolidate, but is the rally broadening out?
- Russell 2000 up 2.7 percent, KBW Regional Banks Index up five percent, Banks index up three percent
- RBI decision tomorrow, close eye on monsoon progress
- Nifty has initial resistance at 18,662
- On the way down, low of 18,464 must be protected
- Bank Nifty has resistance at 44,499
- On the downside, Bank Nifty must not close below 43,706
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
- Key Indices continue to trade in a range
- Domestic themes seeing solid buying interest
- Autos and cement stocks big outperformers
Cues from derivatives market
- Nifty June Futures at 73.95 pts premium vs 102.80 pts premium
- Massive unwinding seen on Nifty futures
FII IN FNO
Index Futures
Longs -13411
Shorts -2954
Positioning on Index Futures
Longs 46%
Shorts 54%
Nifty Options data
Strike Total OI Premium
18600 Call 1.02 cr shares 55
18500 Put 1 cr shares 19
Nifty range: 18450-18670
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
STUCK ON THE EDGES
Day Nifty High Nifty low
June 6 18,622 18,531
June 5 18,640 18,582
June 2 18,573 18,478
June 1 18,580 18,464
May 30 18,662 18,575
May 29 18,641 18,581
Nifty: Close on May 29: 18,599
Nifty: Close on June 6: 18,599
Nifty at same level as on day 1 of June series
Total Nifty range of 198 points in June series
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Playing the range of 18,500-18,650 is working
First resistance zone: 18,625-18,650
Bigger resistance zone: 18,700-18,800
First support zone: 18,500-18,550
Bigger support zone: 18,400-18,500
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Smaller range for today: 44,000-44,250
Resistance zone: 44,250-44,500
Support zone: 43,800-44,000
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained ahead of inflation data and Fed's policy meet
The three main US indices rose on Wednesday:
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally up
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.4 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended a rangebound session higher on Tuesday
Market recovered in the last 30 min of the trade, led by financial and IT stocks.The indices ended in the green for third session in a row. The Midcap index extended its gaining streak to 12th day. IT stocks took a hit after global IT major EPAM slashed revenue guidance.
