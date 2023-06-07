CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

Jun 7, 2023 7:47 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, were last trading 31 points or 0.2 percent higher at 18,710 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended a range-bound session with gains on Tuesday.

Live Updates

Market News | What's Driving The Auto Stocks Higher

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TVS Motors are trading at their respective 52-week highs. In fact, the Nifty Auto index is now up 17 percent this year and has declined only in three trading sessions since May 9. Stocks like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2023, while those of Mahindra & Mahindra along with Maruti Suzuki have also seen healthy double-digit gains so far on a year-to-date basis.

Jun 7, 2023 8:41 AM

Global Market Cue | Oil prices steady as fears over supply tightness counter demand woes

Oil prices are steady on Wednesday after the previous session's losses, as demand concerns owing to slow global economic growth were offset by fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts. 

Jun 7, 2023 8:38 AM

Share Market News | Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 1,000 crore via QIP, LIC gets biggest allocation

The state-run Bank of Maharashtra Ltd announces closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue through which it has raised Rs 1,000 crore. The board approved the allotment of 35.1 crore shares to institutional buyers at its board meeting on Tuesday. LIC has been allotted 8.34 crore shares or 23.77 percent of the total approved shares within the QIP.

Jun 7, 2023 8:36 AM

Stocks To Watch | VA Tech Wabag to be in focus 

The company bags order worth Rs 420 crore from CIDCO, Maharashtra. 

Jun 7, 2023 8:32 AM

Adani Group Update | BSE Revises Daily Limit For Group Stocks

Jun 7, 2023 8:31 AM

Stocks To Watch | Adani Group, HAL, Torrent Power, GMR Airports and more

Jun 7, 2023 8:28 AM

Editor's Take | Reema Tendulkar's Market Outlook 

- Nifty has faced resistance around 18600-17000
Date                Intraday High            Close
6th June               18622                  18599
5th June               18640                  18593
31st May              18603                  18534
30th May              18662                  18633
29th May              18641                  18598
  
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling to Beijing in the coming weeks to help normalize relations.
Hopes of stimulus from China.

Jun 7, 2023 8:26 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market  

- Nifty/Bank Nifty saw sharp recovery and a positive close, but remains ranged
- US major indices consolidate, but is the rally broadening out?
- Russell 2000 up 2.7 percent, KBW Regional Banks Index up five percent, Banks index up three percent
- RBI decision tomorrow, close eye on monsoon progress
- Nifty has initial resistance at 18,662
- On the way down, low of 18,464 must be protected
- Bank Nifty has resistance at 44,499
- On the downside, Bank Nifty must not close below 43,706

Jun 7, 2023 8:24 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook 

- Key Indices continue to trade in a range
- Domestic themes seeing solid buying interest
 - Autos and cement stocks big outperformers
 
Cues from derivatives market
- Nifty June Futures at 73.95 pts premium vs 102.80 pts premium
- Massive unwinding seen on Nifty futures
 
FII IN FNO
Index Futures
Longs    -13411
Shorts   -2954
 
Positioning on Index Futures
Longs                    46%
Shorts                   54%
 
Nifty Options data
Strike                                    Total OI                Premium
18600   Call                     1.02 cr shares                55
18500   Put                         1 cr shares                  19
 
Nifty range:         18450-18670 

Jun 7, 2023 8:21 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market 

STUCK ON THE EDGES
Day                       Nifty High            Nifty low
June 6                    18,622                  18,531
June 5                    18,640                  18,582
June 2                    18,573                  18,478
June 1                    18,580                  18,464
May 30                   18,662                  18,575
May 29                   18,641                  18,581
 
Nifty: Close on May 29: 18,599
Nifty: Close on June 6: 18,599
Nifty at same level as on day 1 of June series
Total Nifty range of 198 points in June series
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Playing the range of 18,500-18,650 is working
First resistance zone: 18,625-18,650
Bigger resistance zone: 18,700-18,800
First support zone: 18,500-18,550
Bigger support zone: 18,400-18,500
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Smaller range for today: 44,000-44,250
Resistance zone: 44,250-44,500
Support zone: 43,800-44,000

Jun 7, 2023 8:18 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude recovers, gold around $1,960/oz

Jun 7, 2023 8:14 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.1 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent

Jun 7, 2023 8:10 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained ahead of inflation data and Fed's policy meet 

The three main US indices rose on Wednesday:
--S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally up 
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.4 percent

Jun 7, 2023 7:57 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 ended a rangebound session higher on Tuesday

Market recovered in the last 30 min of the trade, led by financial and IT stocks.The indices ended in the green for third session in a row. The Midcap index extended its gaining streak to 12th day. IT stocks took a hit after global IT major EPAM slashed revenue guidance.

Jun 7, 2023 7:47 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jun 7, 2023 7:30 AM
